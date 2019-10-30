back

The Iberian lynx is no longer critically endangered

They were on the verge of disappearing 20 years ago, but today, the Iberian lynx is no longer considered critically endangered. However, much remains to be done to save the species.

10/30/2019 10:33 AM
  • 804.1k
  • 48

Discover

  1. The hidden environmental cost of outdoor heaters in cafés

  2. Tourism in Antarctica is raising concerns

  3. This activist unveils the hidden face of Chile’s avocado production

  4. 5 things to take away from the COP25

  5. Foie gras, a dish as popular as it is controversial

  6. The North Pole is warming up twice as fast as the rest of the planet

42 comments

  • Jithin A.
    12/04/2019 11:30

    Stolen from bbc

  • Indra B.
    11/30/2019 13:19

    Save wild life

  • Dominique S.
    11/24/2019 18:21

    Magnifique merci

  • Massi A.
    11/24/2019 14:26

    Nice cuts

  • M U.
    11/22/2019 07:51

    Bizdede öldürüp tele asıyorlar

  • Surya S.
    11/21/2019 01:38

    Good

  • Bugingo D.
    11/19/2019 23:44

    Grt

  • Arturo B.
    11/19/2019 00:28

    El famoso Gato Montés.

  • محمد ع.
    11/18/2019 01:12

    قط رائع و لطيف

  • Jeanine S.
    11/14/2019 23:24

    Nice

  • Delia R.
    11/14/2019 18:56

    Son tan bellos,cuidemolos👏👏👍🙏🙏

  • Finau S.
    11/13/2019 21:47

    It's a beautiful nature.🔥🔥

  • Abu M.
    11/13/2019 04:37

    I was confronted by one at lake nakuru national park. It was fearless

  • Hdeb H.
    11/10/2019 11:59

    سبحان الله

  • Annabel S.
    11/10/2019 10:38

    please take care OF them

  • Marian N.
    11/10/2019 09:15

    RAS.

  • Mahesh K.
    11/09/2019 14:56

    Nature is always beautiful.

  • Zeenat L.
    11/09/2019 11:54

    Beautifull

  • Devendra D.
    11/08/2019 23:04

    Very encouraging . CONGRATULATIONS

  • Idris D.
    11/07/2019 23:58

    Bu Vaşaktan Türkiyede Toros ve Aladağlarda Vardır