The Iberian lynx is no longer critically endangered
They were on the verge of disappearing 20 years ago, but today, the Iberian lynx is no longer considered critically endangered. However, much remains to be done to save the species.
10/30/2019 10:33 AM
42 comments
Jithin A.12/04/2019 11:30
Stolen from bbc
Indra B.11/30/2019 13:19
Save wild life
Dominique S.11/24/2019 18:21
Magnifique merci
Massi A.11/24/2019 14:26
Nice cuts
M U.11/22/2019 07:51
Bizdede öldürüp tele asıyorlar
Surya S.11/21/2019 01:38
Good
Bugingo D.11/19/2019 23:44
Grt
Arturo B.11/19/2019 00:28
El famoso Gato Montés.
محمد ع.11/18/2019 01:12
قط رائع و لطيف
Jeanine S.11/14/2019 23:24
Nice
Delia R.11/14/2019 18:56
Son tan bellos,cuidemolos👏👏👍🙏🙏
Finau S.11/13/2019 21:47
It's a beautiful nature.🔥🔥
Abu M.11/13/2019 04:37
I was confronted by one at lake nakuru national park. It was fearless
Hdeb H.11/10/2019 11:59
سبحان الله
Annabel S.11/10/2019 10:38
please take care OF them
Marian N.11/10/2019 09:15
RAS.
Mahesh K.11/09/2019 14:56
Nature is always beautiful.
Zeenat L.11/09/2019 11:54
Beautifull
Devendra D.11/08/2019 23:04
Very encouraging . CONGRATULATIONS
Idris D.11/07/2019 23:58
Bu Vaşaktan Türkiyede Toros ve Aladağlarda Vardır