The impact of cigarettes on the environment
They expose workers, among which minors, to dangerous pesticides, and are responsible for 5% of the world's deforestation. Here's a look at the environmental footprint of cigarettes. 🚬
05/14/2019 6:56 AM
- 250.5k
- 2.8k
- 89
62 comments
علي ب.05/30/2019 23:44
Vean, la verdad es que si es peligroso y adictivo! pero dejame decirles que mi familia fuma tanto que gracias a Dios algunos llegaro a 90 años y todavia anda fino, para los religiosos algunos sabemos que Dios nos tiene el momento de la muerte solo Diios sabes como uno se va a morir y cuando. Claro de alguna manera ay que evitarlo y cuidarnos e evitar el exceso. La razon es que muchos hablan para nada y siguen advirtiendo. Guste o no asi es la vidaa
Yasin Y.05/28/2019 06:09
Bernard D.05/27/2019 17:39
Le problème crucial est cette complicité politique redondante et permanente !
Kumaresan R.05/27/2019 05:23
Ezhil Arasan
Ramy Z.05/27/2019 01:29
.
បង គ.05/27/2019 00:51
.
Ricky C.05/26/2019 07:27
I ama plant my own og and smoke (not gonna pay for cancer )
Prashant A.05/26/2019 02:10
Life is beautiful, dont play with him
Mohamed A.05/24/2019 23:35
U couldn't think of another country !
Khurram K.05/24/2019 21:00
O come on u liars 😂🙏
Benchebana M.05/24/2019 05:46
Top
Mohammed I.05/24/2019 04:44
Also hard to kick the habit. They should produce synthetic drugs which are echo friendly and less harmful to our health....USA is legalizing MaryJane :)
Steven Y.05/23/2019 07:33
On the other hand, smokers die at an earlier age. That means that they will, for the years that they are dead that they would otherwise be alive, actually no longer add to any of those statistics. So, they ought to consider those aspects as well. According to a CDC story, "Life expectancy for smokers is at least 10 years shorter than for nonsmokers." That 10 years of no longer causing harm to the planet surely outweighs the damage that smoking does to the planet. I don't smoke, personally. So, I'm not trying to defend the habit. I'm just pointing out that the study has this major flaw.
Arun B.05/22/2019 14:59
La. Ramro
Leojr G.05/22/2019 10:38
The government should allow the use of pipe..and cigarettes need to sell with a plastik container sashette and in grams...so that no need to use papers
Craig H.05/22/2019 07:45
Lets worry about the other 98.8%
Syed G.05/21/2019 19:57
ধুমপান কে চিরতরে না বলুন।
Badar K.05/21/2019 13:31
Khawaja Niazi Niazi Niazi
André D.05/21/2019 11:13
Do not jocke about them. First of all, they have risen a huge amount of money from tabaco. Philipp Morris and British Tobaco Company
Kane B.05/21/2019 06:07
the price is killer, not a cigarette