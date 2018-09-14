back

The International Whaling Commission in Brazil

In the meantime at the International Whaling Commission in Brazil... A bid to create a whale sanctuary in the South Atlantic Ocean was defeated by Japan and other pro-whaling nations.

09/14/2018 2:26 PM

173 comments

  • Mai H.
    07/05/2019 11:32

    Murdering those intelligent and beautiful creatures is disgusting!

  • Arnaud R.
    07/05/2019 10:53

    At least they stay in there waters

  • Carol H.
    07/05/2019 06:17

    Disgusting people ! I won’t buy anything from Japan from now on. 😡😡😡😡

  • Milos N.
    07/04/2019 08:45

    Idiotism.

  • Robin S.
    07/03/2019 15:58

    HOW!WHY! OMG!

  • Adele S.
    07/03/2019 11:18

    Pathetic, scientific as if, into the freezer and restaurants!

  • Todd N.
    07/03/2019 06:43

    BARBARIANS

  • Léia M.
    07/03/2019 04:19

    Shame!

  • 장영진
    07/03/2019 03:32

    According to science report, whales, dogs, chimpshave high IQ . And they feel emotion like human. It is horrendous to see these socialized high creature being murdered under agreement

  • Raymond E.
    07/03/2019 00:56

    Sink the killers.

  • Kitschn G.
    07/02/2019 22:47

    The earth is being destroyed by humans. We are monsters.

  • Ämaran M.
    07/02/2019 12:21

    im starting to hate japan because of this

  • Billy J.
    07/02/2019 10:43

    The first time in 30 years!? Hahahaha that’s what they say! Hasn’t anyone watched whale wars? If that’s true than you must have consumed too much mercury and it’s rotting your plastic brain lol wow. I thought they were making it illegal? But I guess not idk that’s fucked up

  • Phil L.
    07/02/2019 08:56

    Pricks

  • Biser Y.
    07/02/2019 07:57

    Consuming whale meat won't make your ding dongs longer, bigger and more productive you twice nuked rice fields worshipers. Same goes for all other asian cultures that kill endangered species like the chinese with the tigers. You're supposed to be the most smart type of people in the human race, use your brains to implant nano drones into your schlongs or something.

  • Miminska G.
    07/02/2019 06:31

    🖕🏼you ! Japan

  • Ârês G.
    07/02/2019 04:52

    So fuck the Animals how dumb 😠

  • Anna F.
    07/02/2019 04:21

    Please deter whales from entering Japan's waters.. :-)

  • John N.
    07/02/2019 02:05

    Yes wales consume tons of fish every day, killing one wale can make a very big contribution to all they fish species. This is a very positive thing.

  • Zeq N.
    07/01/2019 23:52

    https://assets.change.org/photos/5/yv/cm/ZAyVCmNAJRSDADq-800x450-noPad.jpg?1509376893

