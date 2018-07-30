The Lebanon cedar is under threat

Lebanon's national tree, the cedar, is known for its resilience. And yet, climate change could wipe out most of them. 🇱🇧
6 comments
Thea H.08/03/2018 19:52
We have the same problem with our BC cedar trees. Which are nothing the same except the name. They have very shallow roots and rely on the rains off the Pacific Ocean. But it rains less. Many baby trees have died and large ones are stressed due to hotter days more often. The coastal forest is called a rain forest but compared to when I was young there are so many less misty days and Grey days and so much more sunshine. Everything was always green. Not any more.
Judy R.08/02/2018 23:36
Just another thing humans are killing...
Iolanda S.07/31/2018 15:52
Siganus S.07/30/2018 18:06
These are magnificent trees.
Jad J.07/30/2018 17:56
but still people are working hard planting the higher mountains from 2000 to 2400 m and giving us hope that the cedars Will always stay no matter what happens
Harrison T.07/30/2018 15:51
