back
The lesser bird-of-paradise, a legendary bird of Western New Guinea
No female can resist their colorful plumage. Papuan warriors even use them to adorn their headdresses. With The Explorers
03/21/2018 10:57 AM
- 25.1k
- 429
- 70
The hidden environmental cost of outdoor heaters in cafés
Tourism in Antarctica is raising concerns
This activist unveils the hidden face of Chile’s avocado production
5 things to take away from the COP25
Foie gras, a dish as popular as it is controversial
The North Pole is warming up twice as fast as the rest of the planet
7 comments
Diana C.09/21/2019 16:18
Thank you, i love videos like this.
María V.06/21/2018 22:05
Neither faithful not monogamous... 🤣... bit judgy? They're animals! They don't have to comply with our dated rules.
Colleen M.04/17/2018 14:11
might enjoy this
Judy B.04/02/2018 23:30
Spectacular indeed
Elias H.03/30/2018 22:53
brut
Yusuf N.03/25/2018 16:34
If i were rich i would seek out the birds of paradise
Micaela D.03/22/2018 06:28
😍