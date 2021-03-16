back
The life of Beyoncé
She's now the singer with the most Grammy wins ever. Her record-breaking wins didn't come easy — she began her career at 9 years old. This is the story of Beyoncé.
03/16/2021 8:24 PM
- New
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
2 comments
Dave E.21 minutes
"Texas Cheerleader" is all anyone needs to know about her.
Marriage T.an hour
I thought after getting married to my man everything would be smooth for us and nothing would ever come between us but I was wrong and now I know any relationship needs trust ,faith love ,hope and fighting for the one person your heart truly loves. I got married with my man last year and things between us were fine and we were so happy and so much in love and we did everything together as a married couple.We went to dinners and movies together. Then one day as I was cleaning my husband clothes, I found a piece of paper with a phone number on it and love message. My heart skipped for a moment and I knew there and then that my man was cheating on me. I kept quiet and didn't say anything to him, I called mama Adamz and told her my problem because mama had helped my friend with her boyfriend who was cheating on her too. Mama made a love and binding spiritual prayer for me and in 1 day of the prayers my husband came home early and sat me down and confessed everything about the other woman and told me they had not gone far and his sorry for hurting me and not respecting our marriage and begged for my forgiveness and promised never to hurt me again or see that woman ever again. I forgave my man and he is back to the same man i used to know and he loves me so much now and we do everything as a couple with our daughter. I came back home the next day from work and he had decorated our bedroom with love pillows and candle lights and roses, it was so lovely. Thanks so much mama Adamz your prayers really work. For you all that may be going through the same situation, please don't hesitate to call or whats-app mama Adamz on +256785800158. she will be of great help to you.