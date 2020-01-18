back

The Life of Climate Activist Jamie Margolin

She’s only 18 and she has already sued the state of Washington for their inaction against climate change, and rallied thousands of young people during protests. Brut nature met climate activist Jamie Margolin at the C40 Cities summit.

