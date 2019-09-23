The Life of Jackie Chan
After over 150 movies, there's no doubt that Jackie Chan has cemented himself as a kung fu legend. This is the story of how he went from a child of war refugees to an international superstar. 🥋
Actor, Director, Kung-Fu master and International Film Icon.
Chan Kong-sang was born in Hong Kong on April 7, 1954 to parents who were Chinese Civil War refugees. At 7, he began studying martial arts drama acrobatics and singing at the Hong Kong Peking Opera School. He appeared in his first film at 8. After graduating in 1971, he worked as an acrobat and stuntman, eventually working with Bruce Lee on the film Fist of Fury, where he completed the highest fall in Chinese film history.
He adopted the name Jackie from a construction worker that took him under his wing while in college in Australia. In the early 1970s, Chan began to feature more prominently in Hong Kong cinema — cultivating his unique persona combining extensive fight scenes, death defying stunts, slapstick physical comedy. His Kung-Fu comedies made him the highest paid actor in Hong Kong cinema — but he didn’t break into Hollywood until 1996’sl Rumble in the Bronx. Soon commercial hits like Rush Hour and Shanghai Noon propelling him to global stardom.
In addition to movies, Chan is a trained vocalist. He’s released 20 albums since 1984. He’s also served as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador since 2004, and has campaigned for wildlife conservation, Disaster relief efforts, better pay for stunt coordinators. And in 2006, Chan committed to donating half of his assets to charity upon death. The action star has also courted controversy with his political views, he has also courted controversy, speaking out against Hong Kong protesters during the 2008 Beijing Olympics, and stating the United States is the most corrupt country in the world. With a net worth of over $350 million and feature roles in over 150 movies, Chan has cemented his status as one of cinema’s greats.
Brut.
244 comments
Ramnel M.12/04/2019 03:02
Mr. Jackie Chan I'm your fan in Philippines , I hope I met you and have a bonding together with you my idol🙏🙏🙏
Becca M.10/31/2019 07:01
@tv7israelnews @osiyo_tv @netanyahu
Becca M.10/31/2019 07:01
Clowns are not in DNC but in the beauty of their profession and protection 🙏🙏🙏
Becca M.10/31/2019 07:01
I love you jackie not of the world is right Trust Leo because it mattered to the life of panda not of a wounded dragon 🙏🙏🙏🙏🇺🇸🇺🇸🤫🤯🤯🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡
Tamjid M.10/28/2019 15:19
Very good actor Love his movies.... ❤❤❤🌻
Piotrek M.10/05/2019 07:28
Ja bardzo ładnie kolorowe zdjęcia i filmy Jackie chan wszystkie fajne 😀👌 ważne serdecznie ❤️ 💪 , ja bardzo lubię tobie Jackie chan na pewno tak ❤️❤️❤️
Mini S.10/01/2019 02:42
My hero
Richard D.10/01/2019 02:23
MAESTRO
Marlon B.10/01/2019 01:48
Galing mo chan
Vichhay K.10/01/2019 01:44
ចូលចិត្តមើលរឿងគាត់
马从何10/01/2019 00:10
3
Raquel O.09/30/2019 23:39
Lo amo❤😍
Chávez N.09/30/2019 23:02
El mejor actor d acción 🤩🤩😎😎
Juan M.09/30/2019 22:37
Como no recordarlo jacky no me perdia ninguna de sus peliculas exelente actor y marcialista
Larion R.09/30/2019 22:26
Jackie Chan. My favorite actor Why not coming in Madagascar to learn kung fu
Hina B.09/30/2019 22:14
Love you and your movies to the fullest. 💪🏻👌🏻
Vicky V.09/30/2019 21:58
Jackie Chan indudablemente el mejor
Francisco M.09/30/2019 21:04
Exemple to follow!
Sosima J.09/30/2019 20:54
Incredible Actor
Adelcia C.09/30/2019 20:22
me gusta toda la película de mi hermoso yakich