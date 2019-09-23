The Life of Jackie Chan

Actor, Director, Kung-Fu master and International Film Icon.

Chan Kong-sang was born in Hong Kong on April 7, 1954 to parents who were Chinese Civil War refugees. At 7, he began studying martial arts drama acrobatics and singing at the Hong Kong Peking Opera School. He appeared in his first film at 8. After graduating in 1971, he worked as an acrobat and stuntman, eventually working with Bruce Lee on the film Fist of Fury, where he completed the highest fall in Chinese film history.

He adopted the name Jackie from a construction worker that took him under his wing while in college in Australia. In the early 1970s, Chan began to feature more prominently in Hong Kong cinema — cultivating his unique persona combining extensive fight scenes, death defying stunts, slapstick physical comedy. His Kung-Fu comedies made him the highest paid actor in Hong Kong cinema — but he didn’t break into Hollywood until 1996’sl Rumble in the Bronx. Soon commercial hits like Rush Hour and Shanghai Noon propelling him to global stardom.

In addition to movies, Chan is a trained vocalist. He’s released 20 albums since 1984. He’s also served as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador since 2004, and has campaigned for wildlife conservation, Disaster relief efforts, better pay for stunt coordinators. And in 2006, Chan committed to donating half of his assets to charity upon death. The action star has also courted controversy with his political views, he has also courted controversy, speaking out against Hong Kong protesters during the 2008 Beijing Olympics, and stating the United States is the most corrupt country in the world. With a net worth of over $350 million and feature roles in over 150 movies, Chan has cemented his status as one of cinema’s greats.

Brut.