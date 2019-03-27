back
The life of Japanese dog Hachikō
This dog waited for his owner for nearly 10 years. Today, he remains a symbol of the bond between humans and dogs. This is the story of Hachikō. 🐶
03/27/2019 12:11 PMupdated: 04/01/2019 4:58 PM
- 1.9m
- 15.4k
- 1.7k
And even more
The Endurance: a story of survival in Antarctica
TBT: Volcanologist Haroun Tazieff's warning about climate change in 1979
The Great Emu War, lost by Australians
How this river in the US inspired an environmental movement
One of the most beautiful bridges in the world
Ursa Major, one of the largest constellations in our sky
1030 comments
Liesl D.12/05/2019 10:49
😢
Md S.12/01/2019 07:50
Your love made me cry 😭 Hachiko i wish I could be your owner, God Bless you
Jagadish K.11/07/2019 10:50
Hey Hachi.
Coralie C.11/01/2019 04:08
I’m not crying, you’re crying. 😢😭 And now my beautiful pup is consoling me. 💞
Orlando S.10/08/2019 16:15
😢
Ann D.09/26/2019 14:29
That’s the most beautiful story I’ve ever heard
Tanya P.09/23/2019 22:04
☹️
Beryl D.09/19/2019 07:15
I was also going to say the same as Terry Harris I loved the film and of course cried buckets xx
Cheryl H.09/17/2019 20:33
Cried so much watching this film xxxx
Kenny B.08/13/2019 13:27
This made me want a dog ASAP 😩
Linda S.06/15/2019 09:11
This is a true story made into a film movie . If you haven't watched it I recommend you watch,it. "Hachi"
Leslie J.06/13/2019 06:55
Very touching story
Sopnies B.06/12/2019 14:00
Teary eyes while watching...😢
Mẫn N.06/07/2019 07:07
a shiba....
Irish R.06/06/2019 20:47
Ate Bing and this is Hachiko of Shibuya story. 🙂
Marieleen S.06/05/2019 10:38
basahin mo to toh ma..
Ejay T.06/05/2019 03:08
hachiko chuken
Emma E.06/05/2019 00:56
Napa nuod ko movie nyan .. na ka ka iyak..😥😥😪😪
Lekraj B.06/04/2019 13:30
Same text on a new footage !
Mari O.06/04/2019 10:24
💘