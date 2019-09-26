back

The Life of Jennifer Lopez

With eight albums, over 30 movies, and a clothing and accessory line, almost no one hustles as hard as Jennifer Lopez — this is her story.

From the block to blockbuster success

She’s released 8 albums and appeared in over 30 movies. She is an actress, singer, dancer, director and longtime businesswoman Jennifer Lopez. She was born in 1969 in the Bronx to Puerto Rican parents. At age 5, she began taking singing and dancing lessons. In the 1980s, she auditioned for several films and moved out of her family home into a Manhattan apartment. In the early 1990s, she got her career started as a “fly girl” on Fox’s In Living Color. She was also a backup dancer for Janet Jackson. She was set to tour with the pop star but backed out to do her "own thing." in 1997, when she was 28, she landed her first leading role in the movie Selena. She was nominated for the Golden Globe for the role and became the first Latin actress to earn over $1 million for a film.

At 30, she released her first studio album, On the 6. Her easy musical success came as a surprise to critics. In 2001, at 32, she named her second album J.Lo — a nickname given by her fans. The album debuted at no. 1 on the U.S. Billboard 200. The same year, she launched J.Lo by Jennifer Lopez, her own clothing and accessory company. In 2002, she became involved with actor Ben Affleck, with whom she appeared in 2 movies. The celebrity couple became known as "Bennifer." Shortly after their split, she married her longtime friend, Marc Anthony. The couple welcomes twins in 2008 but divorced in 2014. In 2006, she received a Women in Film Crystal award, which honors outstanding women. The same year, she produced the film Bordertown about unsolved murders of Mexican women.

A year later, she was awarded an Amnesty International prize for the film. In 2013, she got her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. In 2017, she became engaged to Baseball player Alex Rodriguez. In 2019, her performance in Hustlers garnered her Oscars buzz. At 50, in 2019 Lopez became the only LatinX performer over the age of 45 to hold a lead role in the past 12 years as cited in USC's Annenberg Inclusion Initiative.

