The Life of Justin Trudeau

Born on December 25, 1971 in Ottawa, Canada. At the time, his father, Pierre Elliott Trudeau, was the country’s prime minister. He told CBS News how proud he was to be Pierre Elliott Trudeau’s son. He and his brothers lived with their father. While a student, he volunteered at his university’s sexual assault center.

He taught snowboarding and worked a variety of jobs as a bouncer at a nightclub before returning to his studies. At 26, he graduated and began teaching French and math. In 2000, his father died of cancer. At 34, he married Sophie Grégoire, a television host. Together, they had 3 kids. At 37, he was elected as a member of Parliament for the first time. In 2012, he invited a conservative senator to box against him to raise funds for cancer research. In 2013, he became leader of the Liberal Party. 2 years later, he became prime minister. For the first time in its history, Canada had a government with equal gender representation, with 15 men and 15 women according to Government of Canada data. He is a feminist. He has been criticized for: Canada’s failure to meet its C.O.P. 21 climate commitments, his defense of C.E.T.A., a free-trade agreement between Canada and the E.U., his support for plans for an oil pipeline expansion. He has recently been more strategic with his image. But And he was criticized for overdoing it on his traditional outfit during a trip to India. At age 46, 2 years from the end of his term, Justin Trudeau faced a decline in his popularity. Over half of all Canadians said they are dissatisfied with his work.

In September 2019, he faced public backlash after photos emerged of him in black face and brown face. The blackface scandal shook his campaign. Polls predicted that his Liberal Party would lose its majority. On October 21, The Liberal Party lost their majority during the 2019 Canadian federal election. They still have enough seats in parliament to let Trudeau remain in power.

