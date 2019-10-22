back

The Life of Justin Trudeau

From growing up the son of Canada's prime minister to becoming a nightclub bouncer, this is the story of Justin Trudeau.

He has recently been more strategic with his image

Born on December 25, 1971 in Ottawa, Canada. At the time, his father, Pierre Elliott Trudeau, was the country’s prime minister. He told CBS News how proud he was to be Pierre Elliott Trudeau’s son. He and his brothers lived with their father. While a student, he volunteered at his university’s sexual assault center.

He taught snowboarding and worked a variety of jobs as a bouncer at a nightclub before returning to his studies. At 26, he graduated and began teaching French and math. In 2000, his father died of cancer. At 34, he married Sophie Grégoire, a television host. Together, they had 3 kids. At 37, he was elected as a member of Parliament for the first time. In 2012, he invited a conservative senator to box against him to raise funds for cancer research. In 2013, he became leader of the Liberal Party. 2 years later, he became prime minister. For the first time in its history, Canada had a government with equal gender representation, with 15 men and 15 women according to Government of Canada data. He is a feminist. He has been criticized for: Canada’s failure to meet its C.O.P. 21 climate commitments, his defense of C.E.T.A., a free-trade agreement between Canada and the E.U., his support for plans for an oil pipeline expansion. He has recently been more strategic with his image. But And he was criticized for overdoing it on his traditional outfit during a trip to India. At age 46, 2 years from the end of his term, Justin Trudeau faced a decline in his popularity. Over half of all Canadians said they are dissatisfied with his work.

In September 2019, he faced public backlash after photos emerged of him in black face and brown face. The blackface scandal shook his campaign. Polls predicted that his Liberal Party would lose its majority. On October 21, The Liberal Party lost their majority during the 2019 Canadian federal election. They still have enough seats in parliament to let Trudeau remain in power.

Brut.

10/22/2019 10:11 PM
  • 1.3m
  • 1.9k

Politics

1427 comments

  • Khang K.
    a day

    Love u sir from Pakistan

  • Diana Z.
    2 days

  • Rob M.
    2 days

    🖕

  • Gayle T.
    2 days

    Do you notice it’s all the imports that are praising him. I wonder why. We all know why.

  • Gayle T.
    2 days

    You should of stayed a bouncer at that night club.

  • Yanko Y.
    3 days

    Like .France ..Canada the future Islamic state

  • Kim B.
    3 days

    Perhaps he should have remained a bouncer and snowboard instructor as he is an epic failure at being a Prime Minister.

  • Rofiuddin I.
    3 days

    I love Canada

  • Precious G.
    3 days

    Justin is a man of integrity with a liberal heart, I wish him success and God guidance in his political career! I love Canada it is one of my future dreams countries to live

  • Ray B.
    4 days

    Really who cares your a clown!! 🖕

  • Dobreh A.
    4 days

    Sell out

  • Jordy W.
    5 days

    Worst Canadian prime minister in history. Divided the Nation just like his dad.

  • Ali B.
    5 days

    I like this guy good person. Lovely

  • Wajid C.
    5 days

    Top man

  • Abdul A.
    5 days

    I 💓 Canada 🇨🇦

  • Meeraj S.
    6 days

    Lucky never catch the train

  • Benne F.
    6 days

    Hypocrite

  • Amelia B.
    6 days

    God bless you You are good minister like father like son thank you for the good job you do Jesus us perfect and you know the rest I pray for you god bless you in Jesus Christ name Amen

  • Ajmair R.
    6 days

    Real hero I salute you sir

  • Sardar H.
    6 days

    Great man Love u