The life of Melania Trump

Second foreign-born First Lady. Third wife of Donald Trump. She dropped an f-bomb complaining about Christmas decoration duties and more in recently revealed recordings... This is the story of Melania Trump.

10/05/2020 3:35 PM

202 comments

  • Steve M.
    33 minutes

    Your not a immigrant , you didn’t go threw all the hassle then the others, you paid for your green card

  • Nageeb H.
    an hour

    Aka gold digger

  • Talisa R.
    an hour

    Melania the..

  • Mahdi A.
    an hour

    Spoiled brat

  • Seth E.
    an hour

    Pretender 🤦🏾‍♂️

  • Peter B.
    3 hours

    What a super cringe worthy PIECE of Garbage not worthy of listening to.

  • Yung L.
    3 hours

    She deserves a better man!

  • Ben K.
    3 hours

    Stupid woman. You only love Donald Trumps creditcard.

  • Ian D.
    4 hours

    🤣😴😴

  • Evelina M.
    5 hours

    She, like her so called husband are a disgrace to their titles

  • Louie S.
    6 hours

    I mean good for her turning her life around. The irony though...trumps followers are screaming at immigrants to go back home to their own country lol God the hypocrisy is unreal.

  • Aleksandar P.
    7 hours

    Paid speech

  • Wendy M.
    9 hours

    Speak English clearly you been here for awhile

  • Saverio M.
    9 hours

    Hahahahahah

  • Tina W.
    9 hours

    U so jealous of her

  • Ozy M.
    10 hours

    Yeah...but what your daughter was doing...?!☝️

  • Alley M.
    11 hours

    Independent woman? Really. So you are married to that racist predator shitbag?

  • Dennis J.
    13 hours

    Typical trump woman...not much there..

  • Solome T.
    13 hours

    She is as evil as her husband

  • Josie D.
    13 hours

    She is just one of Trump’s sexual accomplishments for lack of a better word. I hope she has a great prenup because there might not be much left after the 27 lawsuits against Trump for sexual harassment. I don’t know how she can crawl into bed with this pervert.

