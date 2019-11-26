The Life of Michael Bloomberg

His main battle: preserving the environment

He is one of the 10 richest men on the planet. He is the former Republican mayor of New York. Michael Bloomberg is now a Democratic candidate for the White House. Michael Bloomberg was born in 1942 in Boston in a middle-class family from Belarus. He pursued studies in engineering before attending the prestigious Harvard University. In 1973, he became a general partner at the investment bank Salomon Brothers. At 39, thanks to the $10 million he received after his dismissal from Salomon Brothers, he founded Bloomberg LP, a financial information company. In 1990, he founded a news agency that bears his name.

At 59, he succeeded Rudolph Giuliani as mayor of New York. At the time, he was a member of the Republican Party and he differentiated himself by being in favor of the right to abortion, and the right to same-sex marriage. He also defends gun control. A philanthropist, he funds several causes such as the access to education for the most disadvantaged tobacco control, denouncing the misleading tobacco industry advertising.

His main battle: preserving the environment. In 2007, he created the PlaNYC 2030 program, which aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 30% by 2030. In 2014, he was appointed the UN Special Envoy on Cities and Climate Change. And four years later, he offered $4.5 million to compensate for the United States' withdrawal from the Paris Agreement. For his third term as mayor of New York, he ran as an independent instead of a Republican. In his 12 years as head of the city, he personally invested $650 million, including $263 million in donations to associations. He also gave up his salary and has only taken a single symbolic dollar a year.

At 74, in 2016, he decided against entering the presidential race and instead chose to support Hillary Clinton. Divorced, father of two daughters, twice grandfather, he announced his candidacy for the presidential election on November 24, 2019. In one week, he spent $30 million on advertising for his campaign. That's more than any other Democratic candidate in 2019. A former friend of Donald Trump, Michael Bloomberg is now a candidate against him.

