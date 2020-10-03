back
The life of Neil DeGrasse Tyson
He could barely see the stars where he grew up, but he went on to become one of the world's most famous astrophysicists. This is the life of Neil deGrasse Tyson. The second season of his show, Cosmos is now playing on Fox and National Geographic.
03/10/2020 2:02 PM
2 comments
Frank M.7 hours
Had trump been in charge when the first space shuttle went up...it never would have returned...using his gut cost him how many casinos? And the house always wins...what a moron...ignoring science and math...dumb as a rock along with some of his supporters that he calls his uneducated...sheep following sheep...right over the cliff...into bankruptcy...
Sheh Z.7 hours
He was also the astrophysicist in batman vs superman movie 😅