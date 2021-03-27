back
The life of Sandra Oh
"I am proud to be Asian. I belong here." A decade as Dr. Yang on Grey's Anatomy, award-winning performances on Killing Eve, and becoming a vocal advocate for the AAPI community. This is the life of Sandra Oh.
03/27/2021 4:59 PM
2 comments
Tracy C.2 hours
Incredibly sexy, incredibly talented❣️
Johan E.4 hours
When I saw Ms Oh on the cover of Vogue, I wept. She was incredible in Sideways.