The life of Sandra Oh

"I am proud to be Asian. I belong here." A decade as Dr. Yang on Grey's Anatomy, award-winning performances on Killing Eve, and becoming a vocal advocate for the AAPI community. This is the life of Sandra Oh.

03/27/2021 4:59 PM
2 comments

  • Tracy C.
    2 hours

    Incredibly sexy, incredibly talented❣️

  • Johan E.
    4 hours

    When I saw Ms Oh on the cover of Vogue, I wept. She was incredible in Sideways.

