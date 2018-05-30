back

The Louisiana crayfish is invading the German capital

The Louisiana crayfish has invaded Germany — and the result has been "nicht gut." 😟 (via Brut nature)

05/30/2018 1:01 PM
  • 220.0k
  • 66

And even more

  1. Birds are shrinking in size because of global warming

  2. How did the great auk go extinct?

  3. How to make eco-friendly Christmas decorations

  4. The Zanzibar red colobus, a strange and endangered primate

  5. Why reindeer eyes change color over the course of the year

  6. How to choose your Christmas tree

46 comments

  • Bill G.
    07/03/2018 17:07

    Well, what’s the problem? Don’t you know how to have a Crawfish Boil? 🦐👍

  • Chris L.
    06/20/2018 13:15

    we're going to Germany next!! 😁

  • Kalen M.
    06/20/2018 01:28

    Awe something is invading Germany for once

  • Stefan S.
    06/19/2018 01:07

    are u mad they want you out

  • Kevin M.
    06/16/2018 21:32

    Eat them yummy.

  • Toni M.
    06/16/2018 00:06

    good returns. europe spread all kinds of invasive stuff all over the world (rats, etc)

  • Kenny K.
    06/14/2018 05:14

    we need to make a trip to Berlin

  • Breana M.
    06/12/2018 20:56

    Do like us. Eat em. We can share recipes 😊

  • Ronnie S.
    06/08/2018 21:43

    WOW! Now you can have crawfish in Germany! LOL

  • Emmanuel U.
    06/08/2018 21:37

    Send

  • James D.
    06/08/2018 15:51

    Call in the Cajun special op force.

  • Abear K.
    06/08/2018 03:55

    She said plain ???WTF. 😲😂😂😂😂

  • Kenneth E.
    06/07/2018 06:30

    *Insert holocaust joke here*

  • Curtis A.
    06/06/2018 22:18

    Good catfish bait

  • Taylor E.
    06/06/2018 03:41

    Jordan Hall

  • Ron H.
    06/05/2018 20:55

    Good eating

  • Derrick S.
    06/05/2018 15:20

    Sea roaches

  • Michael I.
    06/03/2018 22:51

    All the people in the comments saying “they should eat them” need to watch the video...they’re eating them

  • Moi S.
    06/03/2018 17:46

    Feed the homeless!

  • Varun K.
    06/02/2018 20:50

    We need to go there and eat them to bail out the poor Germans