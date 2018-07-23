back
The maned wolf is under threat
The world's tallest canid is under threat.
07/23/2018 10:17 AM
34 comments
Celeste L.08/05/2018 07:24
LMAO why is this animal like so many boys i know
Deborah M.08/02/2018 15:49
Beautiful animal. So different.
Jennifer A.07/30/2018 14:45
whut...is this for real.....
Ana C.07/30/2018 12:58
In Argentina we call it aguará guazú
Dagmar G.07/29/2018 10:32
Well, of course it's under threat. It's not a human and doesn't live in close mutually beneficial proximity with them, so I'm really not surprised.
Diana N.07/27/2018 19:32
Should not be.
Valerie T.07/26/2018 17:27
Doggie long legs😁
Diane C.07/26/2018 10:09
Never heard of this one before. How ironic to become aware of it only as it's in danger of extinction!
Aitor A.07/25/2018 16:35
habita en Sudamérica, muy guapo
Talia M.07/25/2018 09:09
😍😍
Anderson C.07/25/2018 02:08
Lobo Guará 🇧🇷❤️
Kate K.07/24/2018 19:23
it’s beautiful and I want to pet it
Esteban V.07/24/2018 18:21
Aguará guazú, add its original guaraní name.
Liberty B.07/24/2018 16:41
ALL EARTH IS UNDER THREAT.
Nuno R.07/24/2018 10:14
Mais conhecido por lobo guará no Brasil, lindo animal!
Perseus B.07/24/2018 04:07
Literally my favorite animal. The stilt fox. If these go extinct I will be so sad.
Nguyễn E.07/24/2018 03:58
omg...
Brennan Y.07/24/2018 02:01
anny
Shaun'Ta S.07/24/2018 01:34
The conservation site I worked at, had these. They are very stinky thus are kept away from the other animals. They are also very timid and shy, unless they are protecting cubs. They have a distinctive bark that is cute too. And man are they huge!
Zac P.07/23/2018 23:47
so cool!