back
The mysterious island of Socotra
Welcome to the most "alien-looking place on earth". 👽
05/25/2018 9:40 AM
- 3.1m
- 2.3k
- 102
Pangolins under threat as illegal trafficking grows
Fire Drill Fridays, Jane Fonda's climate fight
Hanging bridges in Costa Rica's canopy
Two monarch butterfly advocates found dead in Mexico
The life of Boyan Slat, a young man who wants to clean the oceans
'Cocaine hippos' threaten ecosystems in Colombia
51 comments
Carol C.06/25/2018 11:49
Put a huge wall around it, or Humans will destroy it.
Ruth S.06/20/2018 22:52
AWWWHHH WHAT BEAUTY
Shivakumar G.06/08/2018 15:18
I love Earth, water, ⛅ sunlight. Oxygen, n 🔥 Fire ext,.
محمد ا.06/03/2018 23:35
Bassel
Angel R.06/03/2018 06:21
Wow
Caroline B.06/02/2018 17:39
I hope one day to visit this place
Johannes D.05/30/2018 20:05
das nenn ich mal ein Ziel!
Syed Q.05/29/2018 12:58
Leave that land alone,it’s no ones to declare.
Natasha P.05/29/2018 09:59
not sure if I tagged you before.
Ashley B.05/29/2018 06:04
Beautiful
Ryan R.05/28/2018 10:11
waaaww
Joytsna P.05/28/2018 10:04
Definitely on my bucket list!
Kathleen M.05/27/2018 14:42
This is beautiful!
Paige T.05/27/2018 11:45
See so nice
Camille M.05/27/2018 11:24
mira mira eso
AbdullaH A.05/27/2018 05:37
Just FYI
Roniq B.05/27/2018 04:48
I always wanted to go here to see all the rich biodiversity, especially the Dragon Blood Trees. I think it would be absolutely fascinating!
Patrizia P.05/27/2018 02:34
😱
Calvin L.05/26/2018 22:54
. .
Debz S.05/26/2018 19:15
I feel as though I should be there...far better than buying a new suit for jon !! shagging !!!!