The North Pole is warming up twice as fast as the rest of the planet
2019 was the Arctic's second-warmest year on record...
12/14/2019 7:26 AM
57 comments
Jose M.16 hours
Tudo o que é Vivo Morre, nada é Eterno, tal como a Natureza.
Paul P.2 days
O ya nice picture to show happing all time and for centuries
Danish S.2 days
what is the music name ?
Richard M.2 days
If! May! Could! No facts
Abhishek C.2 days
Try to do something good for the planet ,i mean you can start it from around you itself
Abhishek C.2 days
The problem is we humans are so literate ,that we don't want to understand anything , all are highly educated , knowledged ,and we don't care for any thing , you people should respect nature
Rashid T.2 days
😥
Khangai E.2 days
2020 will be the next one/
Maria D.2 days
The last One warm weather in the arctic circle BOAZ
Mahmoud B.3 days
Pathetic. It is a matter of compensation. The balance of nature.
Lockman H.3 days
Let's help mr beast plant more trees For our environment for us so we're not going to die because of the sea
Idalina d.3 days
Less trips to the North Pole !
Yao C.3 days
With the increasing population, this record will be broken year by year
Sheila D.3 days
We must stop this by getting the right people in power and with the masses that want all done to stop this
Rline W.3 days
Thanks Tom de Jongh, phew, I am feeling some amount of relief!!!
Zack E.3 days
So it's getting colder?
Marlene B.4 days
It's all fear mongering. What about the time when the earth was a helluva lot warmer than it is right now and there was NO ICE at either of the poles!!!!!
Cairan B.4 days
Lies there’s nothing wrong with the Arctic it’s all scaremongering
Elliott A.4 days
Good bye North Pole. We will miss 😢😢😂😂😂😢😂😂😂😢😂
Ragnor R.4 days
The the ancient destructive virus will unleash once permafrost melts