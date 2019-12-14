back

The North Pole is warming up twice as fast as the rest of the planet

2019 was the Arctic's second-warmest year on record...

12/14/2019 7:26 AM
57 comments

  • Jose M.
    16 hours

    Tudo o que é Vivo Morre, nada é Eterno, tal como a Natureza.

  • Paul P.
    2 days

    O ya nice picture to show happing all time and for centuries

  • Danish S.
    2 days

    what is the music name ?

  • Richard M.
    2 days

    If! May! Could! No facts

  • Abhishek C.
    2 days

    Try to do something good for the planet ,i mean you can start it from around you itself

  • Abhishek C.
    2 days

    The problem is we humans are so literate ,that we don't want to understand anything , all are highly educated , knowledged ,and we don't care for any thing , you people should respect nature

  • Rashid T.
    2 days

    😥

  • Khangai E.
    2 days

    2020 will be the next one/

  • Maria D.
    2 days

    The last One warm weather in the arctic circle BOAZ

  • Mahmoud B.
    3 days

    Pathetic. It is a matter of compensation. The balance of nature.

  • Lockman H.
    3 days

    Let's help mr beast plant more trees For our environment for us so we're not going to die because of the sea

  • Idalina d.
    3 days

    Less trips to the North Pole !

  • Yao C.
    3 days

    With the increasing population, this record will be broken year by year

  • Sheila D.
    3 days

    We must stop this by getting the right people in power and with the masses that want all done to stop this

  • Rline W.
    3 days

    Thanks Tom de Jongh, phew, I am feeling some amount of relief!!!

  • Zack E.
    3 days

    So it's getting colder?

  • Marlene B.
    4 days

    It's all fear mongering. What about the time when the earth was a helluva lot warmer than it is right now and there was NO ICE at either of the poles!!!!!

  • Cairan B.
    4 days

    Lies there’s nothing wrong with the Arctic it’s all scaremongering

  • Elliott A.
    4 days

    Good bye North Pole. We will miss 😢😢😂😂😂😢😂😂😂😢😂

  • Ragnor R.
    4 days

    The the ancient destructive virus will unleash once permafrost melts