The Ocean Cleanup project is revealing its limitations

It was one of the big hopes for 2019, but it seems that cleaning up the Great Pacific Garbage Patch will take longer than anticipated.

01/07/2019 3:00 PM
  • 2.2m
  • 152

107 comments

  • Elaine G.
    02/22/2019 18:50

    STOP DUMPING YOUR GARBAGE IN THE WATHERS. It got there not my itself people

  • Ariful I.
    01/31/2019 17:22

    good job

  • Thatoe A.
    01/31/2019 15:13

    !!

  • Anil S.
    01/31/2019 13:43

    I suggest that every ship should also be equipped with some trash cleaning device .

  • Anil S.
    01/31/2019 13:41

    It should be used for both i. e. cleaning and power generation .

  • Iftekhar A.
    01/31/2019 12:16

    Great job

  • Raksmey H.
    01/31/2019 10:48

    it's the time to think of our habit with plastic materiels because the world climate is getting worse by people so please stop producing plastic bag ,bowl , cup etc. and turn to use other ways instead it's not too difficult.

  • Deu D.
    01/31/2019 07:01

    Hi

  • Aram D.
    01/31/2019 06:52

    Thanks

  • Danny L.
    01/31/2019 00:53

    Don't STOP !!!! Please please please............ Don't Stop.

  • Petar D.
    01/30/2019 22:15

    Браво това са хората които мислят за планетата ни

  • Shirley H.
    01/30/2019 21:52

    What a shame, Please don't give up!

  • Noro S.
    01/30/2019 16:05

    Magnifique

  • Kumar B.
    01/30/2019 12:35

    GOOD GOOD

  • Abdullah D.
    01/30/2019 08:04

    Yalniz biz değilmişiz denize bazı maddeler atan bizden berberleri varmış

  • MD S.
    01/30/2019 06:43

    Sopuer

  • phan m.
    01/30/2019 00:32

    Rác trên bờ do con người thiếu ý thức đã xã xuống đại dương và rồi người có ta thức lại mang rác lên bờ và vòng quay lại tiếp diễn - huhuhu

  • Roxas J.
    01/29/2019 20:37

    Sana Myron s Pinas n ganyan

  • Nabil E.
    01/29/2019 20:25

    I think " it was one of the biggest hops better than big hope"

  • Hasan B.
    01/29/2019 11:15

    Mtuo🚭⏪🈯🈹🈚🆗🆖🈶◾◾🅿🈚🈚🉐 *♓♊♋♓♓♒♓