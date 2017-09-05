back
The pangolin, the world's most poached animal.
"When the buying stops, the killing can too". Jackie Chan to the rescue of the pangolin, the world's most poached animal. 🙅♂️
09/05/2017 9:27 AM
7 comments
Carol D.11/04/2017 15:50
I knew china would have their hand in this. Any animal on the endangered list involves china. To hell with their medicinal purposes.
Diana F.09/06/2017 16:41
So sad.
Jasmine G.09/06/2017 14:05
Arian Kamran
Nisha A.09/06/2017 11:23
Soo sad
Amy J.09/05/2017 20:03
This is what Jenny was on about!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️
Srikumar M.09/05/2017 13:51
But JACKIE CHAN himself promotes animal eating in his every movie.
Anjali G.09/05/2017 09:30
Great👏👏