The Paris Agreement: what difference does it make if the U.S. is in or out?

On November 4, 2020, the U.S. officially withdrew from the Paris Agreement. That same day, Joe Biden promised to re-enter the agreement. But what difference does it make exactly if the U.S. is in or out?

11/12/2020 12:16 PM
3 comments

  • Howard S.
    20 minutes

    Nice trump dig....

  • Eva H.
    20 minutes

    DONALD. TRUMP. 2O2O PRESIDENT. U.S.A 2O2O LOVE YOU.....THANK YOU....DONALD. TRUMP ..BRAVO. BRAVO. BRAVO. !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖❤❤❤❤❤💋💋💋💋💋💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💟💟💟💟💟💟💟💕💕💕💕💕💕❤❤❤💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖

  • Lidija K.
    an hour

    Joe "AliExpress" Biden

