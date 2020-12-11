back
The Paris Agreement: what difference does it make if the U.S. is in or out?
On November 4, 2020, the U.S. officially withdrew from the Paris Agreement. That same day, Joe Biden promised to re-enter the agreement. But what difference does it make exactly if the U.S. is in or out?
11/12/2020 12:16 PM
- New
And even more
- 5:20
The Paris Agreement: what difference does it make if the U.S. is in or out?
- 8:00
This woman removed tons of trash from Everest
- 4:23
This giant glacier is on a collision course with a British overseas territory
- 5:06
Which countries are best addressing environmental challenges?
- 6:53
Donald Trump’s environmental track record
- 6:41
3 zero-waste tips for doing the dishes
3 comments
Howard S.20 minutes
Nice trump dig....
Eva H.20 minutes
DONALD. TRUMP. 2O2O PRESIDENT. U.S.A 2O2O LOVE YOU.....THANK YOU....DONALD. TRUMP ..BRAVO. BRAVO. BRAVO. !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖❤❤❤❤❤💋💋💋💋💋💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💟💟💟💟💟💟💟💕💕💕💕💕💕❤❤❤💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖
Lidija K.an hour
Joe "AliExpress" Biden