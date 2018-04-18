back
The peacock mantis shrimp is a fearsome hunter
Don't let it fool you, the peacock mantis shrimp packs the most powerful punch in the ocean. 💪
04/18/2018 11:02 AM
- 277.7k
- 1.1k
- 34
15 comments
Chronica J.05/22/2018 18:06
Remember chillin with these dudes in komodo🤩
Abu R.05/12/2018 06:10
whatever it be......I want to eat this🍴
Helen H.04/28/2018 09:34
!
Sven W.04/22/2018 16:19
Oh damn, that are some awesome skills, .
Benjamin N.04/21/2018 23:26
....
Renren A.04/21/2018 12:56
IT'S AMAZING.. SMALL BUT FIERCE
Sara H.04/21/2018 06:23
💪
Rainbow L.04/18/2018 23:44
Bad-ass little booger, ain't he? 👍🙂
Sara T.04/18/2018 23:09
Lawrence We need this in Tekken 7! >B)
Marko H.04/18/2018 15:39
One punch shrimp.
Charlie F.04/18/2018 13:27
Nature never ceases to amaze me
Pater L.04/18/2018 13:10
, you must dive and find one!!! 😍
Marcus S.04/18/2018 13:07
Savage
Indriani S.04/18/2018 12:52
Can you eat them tho? Are they delicious?
Olivia M.04/18/2018 11:57
, mon deuxieme animal pref