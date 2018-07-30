back
The population of mountain gorillas is increasing
In Virunga National Park, the population of mountain gorillas is increasing. Here's why.
07/30/2018 6:32 AM
- 90.1k
- 498
- 11
And even more
Nepal's Gadhimai festival has begun despite fierce objections
Birds are shrinking in size because of global warming
How did the great auk go extinct?
In Lebanon, animals are also victims of the crisis
The Zanzibar red colobus, a strange and endangered primate
Polar-bear spray-painted with strange graffiti in Russia
7 comments
Anne M.08/04/2018 13:36
, yay! They’re increasing!
Marilyn H.07/30/2018 19:28
Good news!!!! ❤️❤️❤️👍👍👍
Anna F.07/30/2018 18:45
The First time I saw a Silverback.. WOW! They are such Magnificent animals.. :-)
Ali P.07/30/2018 16:52
Not for long, the DRC recently announced plans to reopen Virunga National Park to oil interests.
Marya D.07/30/2018 14:17
This is wonderful for the gorilla. Congrats to the fighters who protect them. Yes, now time to save some other poor creature that human-kind is wiping out!
Carmen G.07/30/2018 07:40
Muy buena noticia.
Anna S.07/30/2018 06:39
Now we need to save the wild tigers that are almost extinct and wolves,