The Pyrenees are home to a spectacular natural amphitheater

In the French Pyrenees, not far from the legendary Tour de France climb of Tourmalet, hides one of the most majestic landscapes of the country. Welcome to the Cirque de Gavarnie.

07/20/2019 6:26 AM
Earth

24 comments

  • Lee G.
    08/12/2019 00:40

    Beautiful an wonderful place.

  • Pauline H.
    08/08/2019 06:46

    Lovely c😀

  • Anh V.
    07/29/2019 08:46

    Simply beautiful. Let's hope people do not ruin it with plastic waste

  • Salim H.
    07/24/2019 00:12

    Imane Elk 👀

  • Patricia D.
    07/23/2019 08:44

    Really impressive

  • Kris W.
    07/23/2019 08:15

    Can we go here too 😦?

  • Laurence A.
    07/22/2019 21:45

    i think we did this wheni was a child on horse back! Must go to the pyrenees with you somtimes.

  • Steven M.
    07/21/2019 23:15

    So beautiful and breathtaking

  • Dina M.
    07/21/2019 14:39

    so pretty

  • Gervais E.
    07/21/2019 06:12

    To fin monte montagne tout

  • Panos M.
    07/21/2019 03:20

    I need that.....

  • Marie-Christine P.
    07/21/2019 00:58

    !

  • Aaron A.
    07/20/2019 20:12

    lets goooo!!!

  • Xavier S.
    07/20/2019 20:01

    😇

  • Bernie T.
    07/20/2019 18:47

    , would love to do this again! 🧗🏻‍♀️💗

  • Simbatar K.
    07/20/2019 18:13

    next stop

  • Elizabeth G.
    07/20/2019 18:10

    So beautiful and peaceful

  • Mark W.
    07/20/2019 17:59

    Check this out

  • Muhammad S.
    07/20/2019 09:08

    Awesome

  • Siganus S.
    07/20/2019 09:04

    Je me rappelle être allé à la brèche de Roland dans les années 80, et puis nous avions gravi un pic dans les 3000 m d'altitude — je ne sais plus lequel.