The Pyrenees are home to a spectacular natural amphitheater
In the French Pyrenees, not far from the legendary Tour de France climb of Tourmalet, hides one of the most majestic landscapes of the country. Welcome to the Cirque de Gavarnie.
07/20/2019 6:26 AM
Je me rappelle être allé à la brèche de Roland dans les années 80, et puis nous avions gravi un pic dans les 3000 m d'altitude — je ne sais plus lequel.