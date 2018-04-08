back

The quokka is the only land mammal living on this island

Nothing can wipe that smile off his face. Meet the "world's happiest animal".

04/08/2018 7:04 AM
  • 616.9k
  • 138

Discover

  1. The hidden environmental cost of outdoor heaters in cafés

  2. Tourism in Antarctica is raising concerns

  3. This activist unveils the hidden face of Chile’s avocado production

  4. 5 things to take away from the COP25

  5. Foie gras, a dish as popular as it is controversial

  6. The North Pole is warming up twice as fast as the rest of the planet

60 comments

  • Samantha B.
    07/26/2019 16:52

    😍😍

  • Carla S.
    11/26/2018 05:21

    Here's another!

  • Martin M.
    05/06/2018 10:31

    show this to Rowie, a friend for Flar, of niet dan en ?

  • Sarah M.
    05/05/2018 21:02

    😯😯😯😯😯

  • Bobbie B.
    05/04/2018 06:17

    I like this ottiene guy

  • Bobbie B.
    05/03/2018 08:36

    Funny. Cute

  • Bobbie B.
    05/03/2018 08:17

    I love it

  • Sorami D.
    05/03/2018 06:27

    is this the friend you met in Aussie land?

  • Tia V.
    05/03/2018 00:59

    Callum Derrig so cute!

  • Natalia M.
    05/01/2018 23:15

    a może takiego "szczura"? :)

  • Michiel B.
    04/29/2018 13:10

    Visited them on Rottnest Island. Wonderful animals.

  • Bendegúz S.
    04/28/2018 21:05

    nezzuk meg oket😍😍

  • Doreen T.
    04/28/2018 08:49

    We have seen them on Rottnest island ! Very friendly !

  • Luke N.
    04/27/2018 18:21

    we need to see these

  • Emily P.
    04/26/2018 20:21

    😍😍😍

  • Krista D.
    04/22/2018 22:39

    this is enough to convince me hahaha

  • Lindsay D.
    04/20/2018 06:17

    this guys little gnashers 😭❤️😂

  • Ellen K.
    04/16/2018 21:04

    Sååå søt🤗

  • Synne S.
    04/16/2018 19:51

    Soo...eh... we're taking a detour to Australia it seems.

  • Thomas J.
    04/16/2018 15:08

    Pretty sure people's population would be on a decline if mom's started throwing babies at aggressors 😂