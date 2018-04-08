back
The quokka is the only land mammal living on this island
Nothing can wipe that smile off his face. Meet the "world's happiest animal".
04/08/2018 7:04 AM
60 comments
Samantha B.07/26/2019 16:52
😍😍
Carla S.11/26/2018 05:21
Here's another!
Martin M.05/06/2018 10:31
show this to Rowie, a friend for Flar, of niet dan en ?
Sarah M.05/05/2018 21:02
😯😯😯😯😯
Bobbie B.05/04/2018 06:17
I like this ottiene guy
Bobbie B.05/03/2018 08:36
Funny. Cute
Bobbie B.05/03/2018 08:17
I love it
Sorami D.05/03/2018 06:27
is this the friend you met in Aussie land?
Tia V.05/03/2018 00:59
Callum Derrig so cute!
Natalia M.05/01/2018 23:15
a może takiego "szczura"? :)
Michiel B.04/29/2018 13:10
Visited them on Rottnest Island. Wonderful animals.
Bendegúz S.04/28/2018 21:05
nezzuk meg oket😍😍
Doreen T.04/28/2018 08:49
We have seen them on Rottnest island ! Very friendly !
Luke N.04/27/2018 18:21
we need to see these
Emily P.04/26/2018 20:21
😍😍😍
Krista D.04/22/2018 22:39
this is enough to convince me hahaha
Lindsay D.04/20/2018 06:17
this guys little gnashers 😭❤️😂
Ellen K.04/16/2018 21:04
Sååå søt🤗
Synne S.04/16/2018 19:51
Soo...eh... we're taking a detour to Australia it seems.
Thomas J.04/16/2018 15:08
Pretty sure people's population would be on a decline if mom's started throwing babies at aggressors 😂