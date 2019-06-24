back
The real situation for polar bears worldwide
Starving polar bears on iceless land, wandering into cities hundreds of miles from home. These gut-wrenching pictures have gone viral, turning the animal into a symbol of the climate crisis. But what is the real situation for polar bears on our planet?
06/24/2019 5:35 PMupdated: 06/24/2019 5:39 PM
- 51.2k
- 328
- 39
The hidden environmental cost of outdoor heaters in cafés
Tourism in Antarctica is raising concerns
This activist unveils the hidden face of Chile’s avocado production
5 things to take away from the COP25
Foie gras, a dish as popular as it is controversial
The North Pole is warming up twice as fast as the rest of the planet
34 comments
Michael E.07/01/2019 04:38
Oh for shit sakes...what a load of crap....polar bears are at record numbers....they put a ban on shooting them in the sixties and went from 6000 to 54000 present day....they are not soft and cuddly .....they are notorious man eaters.....the Eskimos hate them....yeah they have to live with them......you don't hear them virtue signaling "poor polar bears".....Eskimos die every year....you don't hear from mainstream media about that do ya.....that polar bear don't look to hungry....and like any other bear they are garbage scavengers...and will sniff out dumps just like any other animal.........they will tear through you like a hungry pot smoking freshman through a big mac and large side of fries.....
Vishwajeet S.06/28/2019 08:08
Sad 😔
John R.06/28/2019 00:05
Oh fcuk off that is BS and have been proven wrong . The numbers have risen give it up
Ed R.06/27/2019 08:37
What hog wash, still letting this BS on but censoring truths
Teresa C.06/27/2019 04:54
Poor fur baby!!
Mark H.06/26/2019 23:56
5000 to 33000 it’s obvious their over populated let the hunters come in and take a few thousand out. Hunters are the best way to manage wildlife. Most hunters put out bait all yr long feeding dozens of animals. That insures they have a better chance of harvesting an animal during hunting season.
Uvaldo P.06/26/2019 22:39
This is bs
Jon P.06/26/2019 20:14
https://youtu.be/1k9k21xPH9Y
André R.06/26/2019 19:42
....They're showing us our own future 👀
Homer B.06/26/2019 17:05
not global warming, over fishing and seal hunting are starving the polar bears
Martin H.06/26/2019 15:39
Ale globální oteplování a klimatická krize neexistuje viďte. ? ?
Muriel M.06/25/2019 23:16
Polar bears live on seals but there was no ice for them to travel on to get to their hunting grounds. They are going to need to change their diet or they will become extinct
Blake B.06/25/2019 21:34
Very disappointing and false information being used in this video. Shame on the producers for releasing such false content to manipulate people’s feelings. Wrong!
Bill V.06/25/2019 14:28
Is it possible that we have an overpopulation of polar bears? There certainly must be a limit!
Vincent F.06/25/2019 13:31
Just another load of green shite.? We the human race have been making so called greenhouse gases for at most 350 year's the planet has had periods of intense heat and cold since it became a fucking planet.? With or without humans it will continue to do that until the sun swallows us up.? The scientific experts don't seem to know why the northern hemisphere is warming but there is more snow and ice in Antarctica.? That's why the tossers never mention it
Dennis W.06/25/2019 11:53
Please save these animals from them greedy porches
Mircea B.06/25/2019 04:44
The humanity is in crisis!
Anja S.06/25/2019 04:28
Is there no bear sanctuary for polar bears?
Zafrulla J.06/25/2019 04:06
😪😪😢 terrible images .
Lynda B.06/25/2019 01:34
Read the real story. .