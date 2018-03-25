back

The red king crab has no predator in Northern Europe

They're multiplying in the Barents Sea. And they're heading West. Meet the red king crabs. 🦀

03/25/2018 8:10 AM
  • 5.8m
  • 454

282 comments

  • Juvy A.
    04/04/2019 10:45

    Are these edible??

  • Gabriel R.
    02/26/2019 05:23

    https://youtu.be/BS27aTNHg8Q

  • Steve H.
    02/23/2019 00:34

    Eat em

  • Mohd I.
    02/18/2019 08:47

    Why you so expensive????

  • Timothy D.
    02/04/2019 21:42

    Calling Deadliest Catch calling Deadliest Catch calling Deadliest Catch Red Crab alert Red Crab alert go to your boats Norway is calling Norway is calling

  • Darrell J.
    01/18/2019 07:01

    Nick Nelson

  • Youhuan Z.
    12/25/2018 08:25

    why do they limit the number that can be caught if it's overpopulated

  • Sean A.
    12/25/2018 04:04

    They are showing too different species of crabs in the video saying they are the same species 😂

  • Matthew M.
    12/16/2018 06:24

    Crab dab?

  • Melissa M.
    09/09/2018 19:44

    But how do they taste?

  • Mariz M.
    08/06/2018 09:27

    Amo yadi su sa libro. 15kgs. palan. 😂😂😂 Paguna ko saraday.

  • Seth G.
    06/20/2018 01:13

    What is this song called?

  • Don N.
    06/17/2018 21:38

    🦀

  • Edyy F.
    06/12/2018 03:36

    Butter and lemon please!!!!!!!!

  • Nick O.
    05/28/2018 03:15

    Was going to make a food joke but see im way out of my league

  • Drew U.
    05/15/2018 22:37

    Bring them to Maryland ! We will take care of them

  • Greg B.
    05/15/2018 01:21

    How are they..... Let's say, with butter?

  • Kevin B.
    05/14/2018 23:33

    Bring a butter and I'll fix that eco systemm

  • Jake B.
    05/12/2018 23:09

    es is at crab a wiz on about

  • Janna A.
    05/08/2018 21:00

    they need to be eaten lmfao