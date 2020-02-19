back

The right way to plant trees

Planting trees is great for the environment — but only if you do it right. Here's how.

02/17/2019 6:02 PMupdated: 08/31/2020 3:17 PM

And even more

  1. 6:19

    A model of biointensive farming to transform global agriculture

  2. 4:23

    This Frenchman swam across the continent of plastic

  3. 3:00

    What is the environmental impact of e-scooter sharing?

  4. 4:49

    5 good news stories for the planet

  5. 3:14

    Niue declared world's first 'Dark Sky nation'

  6. 10:24

    The Life of Haidar El Ali

11 comments

  • Michael H.
    02/19/2020 15:17

    Just to offset the US carbon footprint you need to plant 40million trees per day. Every day!! Every single freakin day!!!!!!! so yeah come on

  • Edward B.
    02/18/2020 23:49

    The excessive "vocal fry" makes the message rather light weight.

  • Angel D.
    02/18/2020 15:40

    so much BS in 4 minutes, plant a tree in your backyard, infront of your house, wherever you want and can.

  • Nic R.
    02/18/2020 15:30

    *European immigrants

  • Annsofi H.
    02/18/2020 14:07

    And trees ned co2

  • Park C.
    02/18/2020 08:01

    Planting a tree is better than not planting a tree. Yes we chopped down most of our country. Yes we are destroying the planet. No, there is no viable reason not to plant a tree yourself from time to time.

  • Joanne R.
    02/18/2020 07:02

    Um....trees used to cover the land! SMH!!!

  • Christian W.
    02/18/2020 05:09

    Why can people not FIRST learn how to talk and pronounce properly and THEN go on air?

  • Lanang P.
    02/18/2020 01:39

    I like to see her plants some trees 🤣

  • Matthew E.
    02/17/2020 19:40

    Bullshit on the highest level, a squirrel was once able to travel from Michigan to Florida and never touch the ground, we built our homes in the cleared out spaces and then moved into the woods, ever expanding until we have the big gaps we see today. If the climate can support trees then plant trees!!! You live in the area that’s natural clear and animals would rather have forests to hide in from us then open areas to feed in, what this means is we need to plant as many trees as possible and starting artificially feeding wildlife because we are not allowing them to live with us, and liberal or conservative, we’re all guilty of that.

  • Jacki E.
    02/17/2020 19:26

    I'd like to know of these areas of successful reforestation in the eastern side of the United States are.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.