The ring-tailed cat is a mammal of the raccoon family
It spends its time searching for food, can rotate its ankles 180 degrees, and despite its name, it's not a cat. Meet the very unique ring-tailed cat.
04/30/2019 6:23 AM
71 comments
Leyla A.05/29/2019 14:15
So cute...
Pakoa T.05/27/2019 12:09
jm
Clem L.05/27/2019 03:35
Wow ! Didn't know they exist... Wow! \
Aqib S.05/17/2019 01:59
I say it in my office in Islamabad i am from Pakistan nobody's knows its name it afraid from all
Maëlle C.05/16/2019 12:23
"It spends its time searching for food" ça me rappelle quelqu'un 🤔
Britney R.05/16/2019 05:59
They’re at Grand Canyon, I seent em.
Johni C.05/16/2019 02:20
They are around the Yosemite area also, Greeley Hill.
Nicky F.05/16/2019 01:21
I have never heard of this animal, what a beauty
Janni C.05/15/2019 22:47
awwww
Marie C.05/15/2019 14:20
I saw one in Tumacacori AZ, March 2019. Very fast up a tree to get bird eggs and Then gone....different coloring than this but the same. Coatimundi
عبدالله ب.05/14/2019 02:36
اعناق الارض يا تي زود
Iyari B.05/13/2019 06:43
es una combinación 🐱 🦝 ❤️
Nawel K.05/13/2019 00:34
الثالث
Bernadette P.05/12/2019 21:04
x
Elke M.05/12/2019 02:32
I have never heard of this critter,but now I want one ❤️❤️
Ian M.05/10/2019 12:44
Saw these when camping at the bottom of the Grand Canyon.
April C.05/10/2019 06:23
How any wildlife has survived in America is a mystery!
Elvie R.05/10/2019 02:11
beautiful creature.
Sheryl S.05/10/2019 00:05
Interesting!
Gay G.05/09/2019 15:10
Interesting!