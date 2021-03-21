back

The rise and fall of Blockbuster

It dominated the movie-rental business for decades — and then came Netflix. This is the rise and fall of Blockbuster.

03/21/2021 1:01 PM
2 comments

  • Sharlie J.
    an hour

    Gosh I use to spend hours in that store on Friday nights.

  • Kelly G.
    an hour

    Blockbuster was still better than Netflix today .

