The roof of the world is melting
2 billion people depend on it. But according to this international study, the Himalayan range is threatening to "collapse".
04/04/2019 6:17 AM
47 comments
John B.08/25/2019 07:43
Assuming climate change is real,it should be no surprise! 10,000 yrs ago the ice age ended and returned our warmer climate to us and we have prospered! We can stop the small increments of any human Component to global warming but the natural cycle caused by the sun’s output will overwhelm The small components we can control! We will slowly minimize Our our impact on earth but the Universes impact is far greater! Human population will ultimately decrease due to much lower and increasing lower fertility rates caused by an incipient reduction in Sperm counts that is documented and starts in vitro and is reduced from one generation to another! Denmark is already measuring a 20% infertility rate and will continues to Accelerate ! If fact we may have to resort to artificial insemination to keep A precipitous fall in Population unless we can forestall the problem! Google the fall in human Fertilization rates from generation to generation! Could be the extinction of Humanity unless ways are found to stop the trend or stabilization is found!
Fred D.08/23/2019 02:13
Does anyone understand or have knowledge of continental drift? That is how these mountains were formed and are continuing to be force up. That is why this region is tectonically active!
Millie R.08/22/2019 22:42
Que Tristeza
Mark T.08/22/2019 18:33
I don’t understand that we are ignorant to Mother Nature and our home, they’re both suffering yet we go on about our lives so blindly, yes we will die in this generation before anything truly happens but what of our legacies we all will leave behind.we are condemning them all to suffering 😓
Settea R.04/30/2019 18:23
We are destroying our home and it is like we dont care😡😯😠
Taipan S.04/30/2019 00:17
Sad facts.
Kathy A.04/29/2019 21:52
Scarey
Jamal A.04/27/2019 21:22
End of the century 😂😂😂
Andrea G.04/27/2019 00:01
Excelente informe Gurpreet.😪
Sajjad A.04/26/2019 19:22
I think the Swat valley of Pakistan is wholly included in this region.
Malourdes C.04/24/2019 01:33
Lord plz.help mother nature🙏🙏
Padam P.04/23/2019 11:53
I like
Yogesh J.04/23/2019 08:05
Helicopter that headed show on last second of video to Himalayan is from Nepal 🇳🇵 and its name is Mt.Annapurna(most visited area by tourist)
Zeenat L.04/21/2019 10:23
Beautifull
Hyder Q.04/16/2019 01:29
Very thankful presantation and to be possible effects in the whole globe.
Dangal C.04/15/2019 03:50
Don't worry, melting of glaciers and mini ice age happen every 100,000 years mostly because of cyclical changes in the sun's activity.
Barron G.04/14/2019 18:40
Yeah but no solutions
Roland P.04/14/2019 06:34
The entire Asia needs to deplete their populations drastically. This is the root cause of all their problems now and into the future. Obviously my humble opinion.
Dangal C.04/12/2019 00:03
Prophets of doom.
Purna M.04/11/2019 11:27
Very thankful presantation and to be possible effects in the whole globe.