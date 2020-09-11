back
The Silky sifaka, a lemur in critical danger of extinction
This white lemur is one of the most endangered species in the world. Meet the silky sifaka.
11/09/2020 5:51 PM
3 comments
David J.4 hours
For chinese they are food
Gangadhar S.5 hours
Deforestation, poaching, mining all human self centred activities are like time bomb to the rare species, reforestation hoping to protect these extinct edge species is impossible task.
Marco R.6 hours
I'm sad zoboomafoo is going extinct.