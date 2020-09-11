back

The Silky sifaka, a lemur in critical danger of extinction

This white lemur is one of the most endangered species in the world. Meet the silky sifaka.

11/09/2020 5:51 PM
  • New

And even more

  1. 3:17

    The Silky sifaka, a lemur in critical danger of extinction

  2. 4:23

    This giant glacier is on a collision course with a British overseas territory

  3. 3:07

    If there were only 100 animals on Earth...

  4. 1:51

    How sea otters protect themselves from the cold

  5. 3:31

    The colugo is a one-of-a-kind mammal

  6. 2:45

    A flying squirrel trafficking ring shut down in Florida

3 comments

  • David J.
    4 hours

    For chinese they are food

  • Gangadhar S.
    5 hours

    Deforestation, poaching, mining all human self centred activities are like time bomb to the rare species, reforestation hoping to protect these extinct edge species is impossible task.

  • Marco R.
    6 hours

    I'm sad zoboomafoo is going extinct.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.