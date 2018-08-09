The Slovenian brown bear population is growing constantly

In Slovenia, bears and humans seem to be coexisting peacefully.
Saban S.09/06/2019 15:52
And this years politicians resolution is that there are too many of them so they must kill 200 bears and 20 wolfs..So much for a bear friendly country...
Kata F.06/12/2019 21:05
Maybe Slovenia should start killing citizens instead of bears..bears attack humans because there is no space left for them to live..sadistic inhumane country you better rot in hell..
Sheryl O.03/16/2019 17:47
Well done Slovenia. Protecting your wildlife...absolutely fantastic.
Angel G.02/23/2019 00:10
Aixo es el pirineu catala
Lucija W.11/27/2018 10:12
Daniel Opetnik !!!
Tim R.11/01/2018 14:17
I'm just going to tag you in every video that's in any way related to Slovenia until we go
Tina S.10/31/2018 19:35
💪🏻
Ali I.10/31/2018 16:30
you should get a bear as your pet :p
Andy H.10/30/2018 10:20
We ate a bear sausage we bought on Ljubljana market!
Meine v.10/27/2018 08:23
😻
Emilija I.10/26/2018 21:52
jos jedan poen za Sloveniju 😁❤️
Manuel C.10/26/2018 20:40
Beautiful Slovenia
Sabina O.10/26/2018 15:30
We live with them but I personaly I don"t like it at all
Sabina O.10/26/2018 15:27
Ever met a bear outside of a Zoo
Lisa P.10/26/2018 05:52
Slovenijans even get along with The Bears...
Marko G.10/26/2018 04:57
Never heard so much bullshit in only 2 minutes time..ask the locals, not the "gov.si" people..
Rebecca S.10/26/2018 01:42
- we didn't see the bears! We will have to go back
Lucija M.10/25/2018 19:24
😏
Hanna P.10/25/2018 05:46
maybe we'll see bears!
Goran J.10/24/2018 15:00
Bravo za SLOvence!!!!!!!