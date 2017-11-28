back
The snow leopard international summit
The snow leopard is so rare that it needs its own international summit.
11/28/2017 9:26 AM
46 comments
Zat L.12/25/2017 07:51
That’s awesome.. where can I get the fur from? 😎 just kidding 😂
Bé L.12/18/2017 18:53
❤
Melissa N.12/07/2017 00:26
these are beautiful
Samantha W.12/05/2017 17:38
If we want pouching to end we need to inforce new and strick laws by ither bringing back public hangings or been shot us humans are the cause of animals going dyeing out and forceing them out of there homes and killing them for profits and for game. Humans are a disgusting race and that has very little value in life.
Varghese V.11/30/2017 04:35
0
Martin A.11/29/2017 16:08
watch this! Do you remember when we read an article about the dangers snow leopards are submitted to? It's so sad to know that these beautiful creatures are on the edge of extintion.
Hasrat M.11/29/2017 16:06
beauty is rare
Sleepy S.11/29/2017 15:49
bent kazkuriais katinais dar rupinasi 😔
Agnė T.11/29/2017 15:48
More than tigers (REGULAR TIGERS) tho 😭😒
Keswin S.11/29/2017 15:38
Watch this
Aditya P.11/29/2017 14:44
:)
Vishal Y.11/29/2017 14:08
I hope we will not lose this majestic animal.
Juliet W.11/29/2017 13:00
xxx
Vaibhav G.11/29/2017 12:46
u have shown wrong map of INDIA in your video .....plz correct it immediately whole kashmir belong to us
Roopika N.11/29/2017 12:33
Remember this?
Ben H.11/29/2017 12:25
humans are a threat to quite literally everything....its quite disgusting
Pardha R.11/29/2017 11:50
I shouldn't have killed them in Far Cry4
Sstphnie S.11/29/2017 11:16
the more we talk about how rare an animal is, the higher their value goes up to poachers. I understand that awareness is important but in this case I don’t think it’s having the desired effect of protecting the endangered animals -it’s just putting their market value higher☹️
Smrithi U.11/29/2017 09:28
those days... 😊
Georgia G.11/29/2017 09:05
Paula Webb big cats