The spokesperson for the Wet’suwet’en rises up against the Canadian State
"Canada has never respected indigenous governments" They've been fighting against a pipeline project on their lands for weeks. Molly Wickham is the spokerperson for the Wet'suwet'en people. She speaks out against the State.
02/22/2020 9:38 AM
4 comments
Jacuma P.36 minutes
Well spoken!
Carle S.39 minutes
Cleaner and safer for the motors those little kinks that clunk like a junk 😄 Seriously us natives have been struggling to damn hard & long in our own country 😠😠 the blockades are not going down
Allison L.an hour
Humanity predates on those they can keep weak.
Brut nature17 hours
For more details on the anti-pipeline protests: