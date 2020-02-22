back

The spokesperson for the Wet’suwet’en rises up against the Canadian State

"Canada has never respected indigenous governments" They've been fighting against a pipeline project on their lands for weeks. Molly Wickham is the spokerperson for the Wet'suwet'en people. She speaks out against the State.

02/22/2020 9:38 AM
  • New

And even more

  1. The spokesperson for the Wet’suwet’en rises up against the Canadian State

  2. 3 bad news stories for Antarctica

  3. Shocking footage of an organic, kosher and halal slaughterhouse

  4. Protests against a new pipeline spread across Canada

  5. #TBT: actor Michel Simon predicted the sixth mass extinction in 1965

  6. 5 good news stories for the planet

4 comments

  • Jacuma P.
    36 minutes

    Well spoken!

  • Carle S.
    39 minutes

    Cleaner and safer for the motors those little kinks that clunk like a junk 😄 Seriously us natives have been struggling to damn hard & long in our own country 😠😠 the blockades are not going down

  • Allison L.
    an hour

    Humanity predates on those they can keep weak.

  • Brut nature
    17 hours

    For more details on the anti-pipeline protests: