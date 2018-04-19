back

The star-nosed mole is the world's fastest-eating mammal

Some say they're hideous. But they actually have the most amazing skill.

04/19/2018 7:14 AM
  • 15.0k
  • 16

Discover

  1. The hidden environmental cost of outdoor heaters in cafés

  2. Tourism in Antarctica is raising concerns

  3. This activist unveils the hidden face of Chile’s avocado production

  4. 5 things to take away from the COP25

  5. Foie gras, a dish as popular as it is controversial

  6. The North Pole is warming up twice as fast as the rest of the planet

11 comments

  • Làtifa Z.
    04/22/2018 15:20

    سبحان اله العظيم

  • Elisa M.
    04/21/2018 13:08

    bei ricordi

  • Ashley F.
    04/20/2018 23:45

    it is so ugly

  • HB K.
    04/20/2018 19:39

    looks like a chicken with no head

  • Josh H.
    04/20/2018 15:03

    smart

  • Richard K.
    04/20/2018 13:18

    Demagorgon

  • Aurelie R.
    04/20/2018 09:53

    lil Cthulhu baby💛

  • Lauren S.
    04/19/2018 20:58

    senses stuff

  • Panna H.
    04/19/2018 20:50

    Hideous??? They so cute!! <3

  • Alison B.
    04/19/2018 17:10

    Stranger thing inspiration

  • Richard P.
    04/19/2018 09:30

    Sharing.