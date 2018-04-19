back
The star-nosed mole is the world's fastest-eating mammal
Some say they're hideous. But they actually have the most amazing skill.
04/19/2018 7:14 AM
- 15.0k
- 211
- 16
The hidden environmental cost of outdoor heaters in cafés
Tourism in Antarctica is raising concerns
This activist unveils the hidden face of Chile’s avocado production
5 things to take away from the COP25
Foie gras, a dish as popular as it is controversial
The North Pole is warming up twice as fast as the rest of the planet
11 comments
Làtifa Z.04/22/2018 15:20
سبحان اله العظيم
Elisa M.04/21/2018 13:08
bei ricordi
Ashley F.04/20/2018 23:45
it is so ugly
HB K.04/20/2018 19:39
looks like a chicken with no head
Josh H.04/20/2018 15:03
smart
Richard K.04/20/2018 13:18
Demagorgon
Aurelie R.04/20/2018 09:53
lil Cthulhu baby💛
Lauren S.04/19/2018 20:58
senses stuff
Panna H.04/19/2018 20:50
Hideous??? They so cute!! <3
Alison B.04/19/2018 17:10
Stranger thing inspiration
Richard P.04/19/2018 09:30
Sharing.