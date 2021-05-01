back

The story of a rare photograph of a Siberian tiger

This wildlife photographer captured a photo of one of the rarest tigers on Earth. Here's how he did it…

01/05/2021 8:00 PM
  • New

And even more

  1. 3:01

    The story of a rare photograph of a Siberian tiger

  2. 3:21

    These 66 apes have been stranded on an island for years

  3. 2:24

    Blue is not a common color in nature

  4. 1:44

    The gigantic pirarucu fish is making a comeback

  5. 4:23

    This giant glacier is on a collision course with a British overseas territory

  6. 1:27

    A rainbow-colored octopus spotted off the Philippine coast

0 comments

    Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

    Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

    switch-check
    switch-x
    By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.