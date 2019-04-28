back

The Story of José "Pepe" Mujica

Before Uruguay's former president was a progressive politician, he was a guerrilla fighter who was held captive and tortured for 14 years. This is his incredible story.

04/28/2019 10:22 AMupdated: 04/28/2019 12:16 PM
  • 32.9k
  • 7

Politics

  1. The Life of Donald Trump Jr.

  2. Elizabeth Warren vs. Bernie Sanders

  3. The history of the Green New Deal

  4. The fight for paid family leave in America

  5. Obama vs. Trump: Athletes at the White House

  6. The ways Trump attacks the impeachment inquiry

5 comments

  • Renee M.
    04/30/2019 22:14

    Didn’t mean to like

  • Tim L.
    04/29/2019 23:29

    Progressive = communist. No thank you!

  • Charlie H.
    04/29/2019 09:48

    according to Victoria Bado Soaresdelima he seems more like a conservative 😂

  • Jim I.
    04/29/2019 00:59

    Is brut trying to embrace communism?

  • Victoria B.
    04/28/2019 11:36

    I'm from Uruguay and let me tell you that Mujica was the worst President ever, he was a killer, bank thief and only the uruguayans know the real truth. The imagen that you have, is wich he sells for export. He is a killer and nothing can change that.