back
The story of Keiko, the orca from « Free Willy »
It’s one of the most famous orcas in the world. However, its real story is not very well known. This is the true, and moving story of Keiko, the orca from « Free Willy ».
11/03/2019 7:19 AM
- 4.9m
- 23.6k
- 5.1k
3159 comments
Caitlan O.16 hours
😩😭
Candice H.17 hours
Well at least he spent the rest of his days free. They belong in the wild.
Candice H.17 hours
Notice his fin was down after being "famous"
Angela M.17 hours
Good story but 😢
Marissa H.18 hours
So sad from the beginning to the end of his life. He was such a loving intelligent compassionate animal that loves people despite of what the people did to him. This is so heartbreaking.😢😢😢
Toni S.19 hours
How 😢
Diane N.19 hours
So sad should never have been captured just for human entertainment! 🤬😥
Tori L.20 hours
I hate humans.
Scott D.20 hours
So sad
Mark H.a day
bruh r.i.p keiko
Amy D.a day
acc so sad c
Ed C.a day
So So sorry for what we did to you, I can only pray that there is a heaven for all gods creations and you are swimming happily in the Oceans of Heaven. ♥️
Courtney C.a day
ive just practically cried my eyes out at this so sad man
Alexis P.a day
Only to die.... years later free vs 6 months in the bleach pool.
Andrea W.a day
😪😢
Anna K.a day
allt är så himla sorligt 😭😭😭
Roche d.a day
😭
Happy N.a day
😭😭😭
Jo C.a day
R.i.o keiko 😭
Alex B.a day
😭😔