back

The story of Keiko, the orca from « Free Willy »

It’s one of the most famous orcas in the world. However, its real story is not very well known. This is the true, and moving story of Keiko, the orca from « Free Willy ».

11/03/2019 7:19 AM
  • 4.9m
  • 5.1k

And even more

  1. Birds are shrinking in size because of global warming

  2. How did the great auk go extinct?

  3. The Zanzibar red colobus, a strange and endangered primate

  4. Why reindeer eyes change color over the course of the year

  5. Lewis the koala dies weeks after being rescued from flames

  6. Mexico: How Cabo Pulmo was turned into a unique ecosystem

3159 comments

  • Caitlan O.
    16 hours

    😩😭

  • Candice H.
    17 hours

    Well at least he spent the rest of his days free. They belong in the wild.

  • Candice H.
    17 hours

    Notice his fin was down after being "famous"

  • Angela M.
    17 hours

    Good story but 😢

  • Marissa H.
    18 hours

    So sad from the beginning to the end of his life. He was such a loving intelligent compassionate animal that loves people despite of what the people did to him. This is so heartbreaking.😢😢😢

  • Toni S.
    19 hours

    How 😢

  • Diane N.
    19 hours

    So sad should never have been captured just for human entertainment! 🤬😥

  • Tori L.
    20 hours

    I hate humans.

  • Scott D.
    20 hours

    So sad

  • Mark H.
    a day

    bruh r.i.p keiko

  • Amy D.
    a day

    acc so sad c

  • Ed C.
    a day

    So So sorry for what we did to you, I can only pray that there is a heaven for all gods creations and you are swimming happily in the Oceans of Heaven. ♥️

  • Courtney C.
    a day

    ive just practically cried my eyes out at this so sad man

  • Alexis P.
    a day

    Only to die.... years later free vs 6 months in the bleach pool.

  • Andrea W.
    a day

    😪😢

  • Anna K.
    a day

    allt är så himla sorligt 😭😭😭

  • Roche d.
    a day

    😭

  • Happy N.
    a day

    😭😭😭

  • Jo C.
    a day

    R.i.o keiko 😭

  • Alex B.
    a day

    😭😔