back
The story of Nauru, the "country that ate itself"
This island in the Pacific used to have one of the highest standards of living in the world, but eventually collapsed. This is the story of Nauru, the "country that ate itself". #nauru #island
08/02/2020 9:58 AM
- 56.1k
- 816
- 31
25 comments
Sachin V.6 hours
When will INDIA WAKE UP??
Kerry R.9 hours
A lesson in the folly of relying on finite resources ....
Tony T.11 hours
That basically represents what we, humans, are doing to the planet.
Lerio C.13 hours
is this the small-island country where china recently opened a naval base? if so, from phosphate to geopolitics.
Alice D.14 hours
Wow did not know that. Thanks for the lesson. A cautionary tale🌏😬
Tigerblue D.16 hours
... Abuso de recursos, ambición de las potencias y que no les importa la población autóctona,ni las consecuencias.
Chia J.18 hours
They team up with the wrong countries. They were used by Australia to the point of no return. They still have a chance of survival if they sell off their sovereign land and merge with a wealthy country with little land, they might have a chance.
John L.19 hours
and that is what we are allowing our governments to do to the planet. They won't need much more time.
Peter V.20 hours
The way of Capitalism
Rene L.21 hours
We ve been here on.july 2012. We load phosphate for 5 days
Pat W.21 hours
Stupid humans yet again.
Mrunal S.a day
Oncoming time may be same for petroleum based economy of Gulf countries...A country should not be dependent on nature sources of its soil....Well educated, rational minded people and dynamic leadership play vital role for prosperity of a country. Example is Japan...
Hajera M.a day
What a tragic story. Corruption eats through any infrastructure.
Tracy K.a day
What a sad sad story. The greed humans have is discusting!
Chen B.a day
Land & nature's reserves exploited, country raped, citizens desecrated all by the colonizers.
Steven S.a day
South Africa is headed there , through greed and corruption, our country is imploding
Mujahid A.a day
mombasa ?
Yacine N.a day
"ate itself" lol.. It's called imperialism
Sady C.a day
Leson to be learn....if mankind exploits it's natural resources...
David H.a day
wherever white disease goes...million of years of tradition and happy life collapses within one century and natives become poor