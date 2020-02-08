back

The story of Nauru, the "country that ate itself"

This island in the Pacific used to have one of the highest standards of living in the world, but eventually collapsed. This is the story of Nauru, the "country that ate itself". #nauru #island

08/02/2020 9:58 AM
25 comments

  • Sachin V.
    6 hours

    When will INDIA WAKE UP??

  • Kerry R.
    9 hours

    A lesson in the folly of relying on finite resources ....

  • Tony T.
    11 hours

    That basically represents what we, humans, are doing to the planet.

  • Lerio C.
    13 hours

    is this the small-island country where china recently opened a naval base? if so, from phosphate to geopolitics.

  • Alice D.
    14 hours

    Wow did not know that. Thanks for the lesson. A cautionary tale🌏😬

  • Tigerblue D.
    16 hours

    ... Abuso de recursos, ambición de las potencias y que no les importa la población autóctona,ni las consecuencias.

  • Chia J.
    18 hours

    They team up with the wrong countries. They were used by Australia to the point of no return. They still have a chance of survival if they sell off their sovereign land and merge with a wealthy country with little land, they might have a chance.

  • John L.
    19 hours

    and that is what we are allowing our governments to do to the planet. They won't need much more time.

  • Peter V.
    20 hours

    The way of Capitalism

  • Rene L.
    21 hours

    We ve been here on.july 2012. We load phosphate for 5 days

  • Pat W.
    21 hours

    Stupid humans yet again.

  • Mrunal S.
    a day

    Oncoming time may be same for petroleum based economy of Gulf countries...A country should not be dependent on nature sources of its soil....Well educated, rational minded people and dynamic leadership play vital role for prosperity of a country. Example is Japan...

  • Hajera M.
    a day

    What a tragic story. Corruption eats through any infrastructure.

  • Tracy K.
    a day

    What a sad sad story. The greed humans have is discusting!

  • Chen B.
    a day

    Land & nature's reserves exploited, country raped, citizens desecrated all by the colonizers.

  • Steven S.
    a day

    South Africa is headed there , through greed and corruption, our country is imploding

  • Mujahid A.
    a day

    mombasa ?

  • Yacine N.
    a day

    "ate itself" lol.. It's called imperialism

  • Sady C.
    a day

    Leson to be learn....if mankind exploits it's natural resources...

  • David H.
    a day

    wherever white disease goes...million of years of tradition and happy life collapses within one century and natives become poor