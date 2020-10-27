back
The story of the Aral Sea’s disappearance
It once was the world’s fourth-largest lake, but it disappeared before our eyes. This is the tragic story of the Aral Sea.
10/27/2020 6:14 PM
- New
And even more
- 7:39
The story of the Aral Sea’s disappearance
- 3:41
Man Wades Through Swamp To Save Deer
- 3:17
Where Are The Orphaned Rhinos of Kaziranga?
- 8:00
This woman removed tons of trash from Everest
- 3:43
Biden Plan vs. Green New Deal: What's the difference?
- 2:34
How this river in the U.S. inspired an environmental movement
0 comments