back

The taiga forest is threatened by deforestation

"I cry sometimes when I think about the land and how it's going to be destroyed". Massive deforestation is destroying one of the most important forests on our planet.

09/20/2017 4:08 PM

Earth

  1. What are the purposes of pine cones?

  2. 3 of the most beautiful waterfalls in the world

  3. Discover the biggest flower on Earth

  4. Svartifoss Waterfall, a stunning place in South Iceland

  5. Mount Roraima, a mountain surrounded by clouds

  6. 3 wonders found in Indonesia

8 comments

  • Suzanne T.
    09/21/2017 14:52

    We have no chance of saving our tree ,bees, animals, environment etc when we cannot save ourselves. We are all just fodder being led to the slaughter house. Sorry if my statement upsets you but that's how I see it 😡

  • Harriet B.
    09/21/2017 07:53

    why are people so greedy and stupid

  • Shan K.
    09/21/2017 02:10

    Some are not understanding that we need nature.. Nature don't need us... So sad and pain full.. That how my next generation will survive...😢

  • Lauren S.
    09/20/2017 22:17

    quick clip for class

  • Elaric E.
    09/20/2017 20:31

    man kind will eventually kill man kind. Then and only then will the earth heal itself

  • Maria B.
    09/20/2017 17:36

    We will reap what we sow. Deforest this area and we will have to pay the consequences of mother nature.

  • Tathagata B.
    09/20/2017 16:25

    We should take immediate action against this

  • Veda B.
    09/20/2017 16:20

    ☹️