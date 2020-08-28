back

The thresher shark's impressive hunting method

This creature uses its huge tail to stun its prey. Meet the fearless thresher shark.

08/28/2020 7:36 AM

18 comments

  • Aroti B.
    a day

    wow amazing

  • Davi S.
    2 days

    Tubarao raposa, alopias vulpinos

  • Borvo A.
    4 days

    Maya Bl C'est lui ;)

  • Saif U.
    4 days

    A sword behind the tail

  • Monday Lee
    4 days

    This is an open invitation for you to become part of the world's biggest conglomerate and reach the peak of your career. As we begin this year's recruitment programme and our annual feast of harvest is almost at hand. Do you agree to be a member of this illuminati new world order?

  • Eugenia F.
    4 days

    😱

  • Will R.
    4 days

    não sabia que tu era rabudo 😳👌🏻

  • Beverley L.
    4 days

    Unique

  • Joanna M.
    4 days

    wonder if Fred and Sharon know this. The kids might think it's cool 😊

  • Erik N.
    4 days

    If you'd like to see them yourself, they are around Malapascua island in the Philippines

  • Luke O.
    4 days

    I wish I had a tail

  • Onam P.
    4 days

    Sala dekne dil nehei reah

  • Abdul K.
    4 days

    Toor

  • Abdul K.
    4 days

    Gool

  • Ariel F.
    4 days

    💙

  • Kuga K.
    4 days

    I didn't know this kind of animal actually exist, nature is unexpected O_o

  • Tony T.
    4 days

    How? Shark: Look at me tail! Prey: Wow... I'm STUNNED!

  • Shahana S.
    5 days

    such a unique thing!! 🤩

