The titan arum has the world's tallest inflorescence
This plant is nicknamed the "corpse flower" and it can grow up to 11.5ft tall. 💐⚰️💐
07/06/2018 3:01 PM
1586 comments
Hajja N.11/01/2019 00:12
Masha Allah beautiful big flower
Najia E.10/31/2019 22:43
سبحان الله
Karan B.10/31/2019 05:47
kamla
Dumitru D.10/30/2019 18:35
Pentru toate domnișoarele
Nandeesh N.10/29/2019 11:29
Superb
Pushpamishra P.10/29/2019 11:19
Nice
Timaima R.10/29/2019 11:07
🐟
Desi A.10/29/2019 06:52
Beatiful sun flower ,,,..
Desi A.10/29/2019 06:52
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
Strella V.10/27/2019 22:27
Maravllosa
Edwin I.10/27/2019 16:06
Préserver toutes ces plantes .Elles sont magnifiques.
بنين ع.10/27/2019 05:18
بنين ع.10/27/2019 05:18
Elizabeth N.10/26/2019 04:59
Muy hermosa
Isauro A.10/25/2019 17:04
Esta weva se llama flor cadáver es mas edionda que la mierda.
عباس ت.10/25/2019 16:00
AboRme A.10/25/2019 08:46
هذا خلق الله فاروني ماذا خلق اللذين من دونه
ﺍﻟﺠﻨﺔ ﻫ.10/25/2019 07:49
سبحان الخالق
Cony N.10/25/2019 04:50
Amazing giant plant😱🥰💕👀
عيسى ش.10/25/2019 03:45
وردة الربيع