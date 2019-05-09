back
The trapdoor spider's fearsome hunting technique
Hidden in its almost undetectable burrow, it waits for the perfect moment to strike. Meet the scary trapdoor spider. 😰
05/09/2019 10:49 AM
- 486.7k
- 6.1k
- 292
The hidden environmental cost of outdoor heaters in cafés
Tourism in Antarctica is raising concerns
This activist unveils the hidden face of Chile’s avocado production
5 things to take away from the COP25
Foie gras, a dish as popular as it is controversial
The North Pole is warming up twice as fast as the rest of the planet
178 comments
Joey R.08/05/2019 03:08
Their whole life in a burrow?? Thats basically frog in a well!!
Edward C.08/04/2019 03:45
It's a spring trap!....no..it's a Tesla!!!
DraLyn R.07/02/2019 18:42
Hope they aren't poisonous to humans...
Alexandur D.06/05/2019 05:53
Can this spider create web?
Allyson S.06/02/2019 06:23
😭
José R.05/31/2019 23:29
Eu quando era criança eu gostava de pegar as aranhas com uma pelotinha de cera amarrada em uma linha colocava dentro do buraco ela mordia a pelotinha de cera ficava agrudada
Jamil A.05/31/2019 22:22
5awaaaaa bde a5aaf
Mavrick K.05/31/2019 15:49
God ❤❤❤❤ ALLAH is greatest
محمد ك.05/30/2019 23:39
سبحان الله العظيم
Silone O.05/30/2019 23:31
Elas são lindas e geniais ,suas teias bem traçadas. E pela manhã vc olha aquela obra de arte cheia de orvalho, é magnífico.
ابو م.05/30/2019 23:17
سبحان الخالق رب عرش العظيم
Ahmed E.05/30/2019 20:28
Wonderful Nature. Thanks for posting such beautiful Video.
Hamza I.05/30/2019 16:15
ye dekho 😨
Samnang M.05/30/2019 14:31
Wonderful Nature. Thanks for posting such beautiful Video.
Moe K.05/30/2019 10:49
Good
جنان أ.05/29/2019 20:19
Glory be to allah
Armando N.05/29/2019 15:48
Super espantoso
Matthew C.05/29/2019 14:46
I'm never walking near a manhole cover again.
Dhiraj M.05/29/2019 12:16
kire afa kene cholor?
Lee R.05/29/2019 05:49
Imagine those spiders evolving and start digging into our houses