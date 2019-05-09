back

The trapdoor spider's fearsome hunting technique

Hidden in its almost undetectable burrow, it waits for the perfect moment to strike. Meet the scary trapdoor spider. 😰

05/09/2019 10:49 AM
  • 486.7k
  • 292

178 comments

  • Joey R.
    08/05/2019 03:08

    Their whole life in a burrow?? Thats basically frog in a well!!

  • Edward C.
    08/04/2019 03:45

    It's a spring trap!....no..it's a Tesla!!!

  • DraLyn R.
    07/02/2019 18:42

    Hope they aren't poisonous to humans...

  • Alexandur D.
    06/05/2019 05:53

    Can this spider create web?

  • Allyson S.
    06/02/2019 06:23

    😭

  • José R.
    05/31/2019 23:29

    Eu quando era criança eu gostava de pegar as aranhas com uma pelotinha de cera amarrada em uma linha colocava dentro do buraco ela mordia a pelotinha de cera ficava agrudada

  • Jamil A.
    05/31/2019 22:22

    5awaaaaa bde a5aaf

  • Mavrick K.
    05/31/2019 15:49

    God ❤❤❤❤ ALLAH is greatest

  • محمد ك.
    05/30/2019 23:39

    سبحان الله العظيم

  • Silone O.
    05/30/2019 23:31

    Elas são lindas e geniais ,suas teias bem traçadas. E pela manhã vc olha aquela obra de arte cheia de orvalho, é magnífico.

  • ابو م.
    05/30/2019 23:17

    سبحان الخالق رب عرش العظيم

  • Ahmed E.
    05/30/2019 20:28

    Wonderful Nature. Thanks for posting such beautiful Video.

  • Hamza I.
    05/30/2019 16:15

    ye dekho 😨

  • Samnang M.
    05/30/2019 14:31

    Wonderful Nature. Thanks for posting such beautiful Video.

  • Moe K.
    05/30/2019 10:49

    Good

  • جنان أ.
    05/29/2019 20:19

    Glory be to allah

  • Armando N.
    05/29/2019 15:48

    Super espantoso

  • Matthew C.
    05/29/2019 14:46

    I'm never walking near a manhole cover again.

  • Dhiraj M.
    05/29/2019 12:16

    kire afa kene cholor?

  • Lee R.
    05/29/2019 05:49

    Imagine those spiders evolving and start digging into our houses