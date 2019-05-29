back

The unique chemistry of Donald and Melania

You can't fake this kind of chemistry. 😍 👉 Find more Brut videos at www.brut.media/us and our mobile app apple.co/2V4se1b

05/14/2019 11:57 AMupdated: 08/07/2020 8:49 AM
  • 52.6k
  • 163

And even more

  1. 4:05

    Brazil: Fighting Amazon fires, deforestation, and Covid-19

  2. 5:06

    The history of "MAGA"

  3. 9:15

    The life of Jacinda Ardern

  4. 8:21

    The life of Kamala Harris

  5. 0:55

    Trump VS Obama, the (virtual) debate on immigration

  6. 3:11

    #TBT: The first black female presidential candidate

119 comments

  • Wilmary S.
    05/29/2019 17:44

    😂 que claje de química 😂

  • Sharon M.
    05/28/2019 14:51

    Chemistry called cash

  • Tony E.
    05/26/2019 19:44

    Lmao bet he forced her to get her number

  • Maria E.
    05/20/2019 16:14

    🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮

  • Donna B.
    05/18/2019 22:17

    They don’t even know what chemistry is

  • Johnny B.
    05/17/2019 05:35

    BERNIE 2020!! <3

  • Gary W.
    05/17/2019 02:25

    They deserve one another.......

  • Sonia A.
    05/16/2019 03:25

    Funny!

  • Brittney K.
    05/16/2019 02:02

    She always looks like she's in pain😂

  • J.d. J.
    05/15/2019 23:44

    Was she there when he was getting his golden showers?

  • Scott M.
    05/15/2019 23:42

    Whoops... I guess fact checking ain’t your thing!? Lol https://www.google.ca/amp/s/reason.com/2017/02/27/trumps-fake-crackdown-on-sex-trafficking%3famp

  • Ezraella R.
    05/15/2019 20:48

    She needs help

  • Suly M.
    05/15/2019 16:41

    A ella se le nota el asco que le tiene,está con el por conveniencia o por amenaza de él.

  • Kyla S.
    05/15/2019 09:57

    Geez Leave them alone 😆

  • Harvee B.
    05/15/2019 09:10

    Their chemistry is a Sodium hypochlorite and Acetic acid combined together.

  • Melody V.
    05/15/2019 04:53

    Still better than Twilight

  • Rozee M.
    05/15/2019 04:43

    yeah😂😂✌️✌️🤪🤪

  • Marianne G.
    05/15/2019 02:54

    If you have such great chemistry, why did he humiliate you by having affairs with a porn star and a playboy bunny and then pay them off and lie about it? I don't know about other women, but I will pass on that kind of chemistry!!!

  • Hajo O.
    05/15/2019 02:29

    Nothing to report?

  • Peter D.
    05/15/2019 01:12

    she is waiting for payday ,

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.