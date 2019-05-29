back
The unique chemistry of Donald and Melania
You can't fake this kind of chemistry. 😍 👉 Find more Brut videos at www.brut.media/us and our mobile app apple.co/2V4se1b
05/14/2019 11:57 AMupdated: 08/07/2020 8:49 AM
- 52.6k
- 276
- 163
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
119 comments
Wilmary S.05/29/2019 17:44
😂 que claje de química 😂
Sharon M.05/28/2019 14:51
Chemistry called cash
Tony E.05/26/2019 19:44
Lmao bet he forced her to get her number
Maria E.05/20/2019 16:14
🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮
Donna B.05/18/2019 22:17
They don’t even know what chemistry is
Johnny B.05/17/2019 05:35
BERNIE 2020!! <3
Gary W.05/17/2019 02:25
They deserve one another.......
Sonia A.05/16/2019 03:25
Funny!
Brittney K.05/16/2019 02:02
She always looks like she's in pain😂
J.d. J.05/15/2019 23:44
Was she there when he was getting his golden showers?
Scott M.05/15/2019 23:42
Whoops... I guess fact checking ain’t your thing!? Lol https://www.google.ca/amp/s/reason.com/2017/02/27/trumps-fake-crackdown-on-sex-trafficking%3famp
Ezraella R.05/15/2019 20:48
She needs help
Suly M.05/15/2019 16:41
A ella se le nota el asco que le tiene,está con el por conveniencia o por amenaza de él.
Kyla S.05/15/2019 09:57
Geez Leave them alone 😆
Harvee B.05/15/2019 09:10
Their chemistry is a Sodium hypochlorite and Acetic acid combined together.
Melody V.05/15/2019 04:53
Still better than Twilight
Rozee M.05/15/2019 04:43
yeah😂😂✌️✌️🤪🤪
Marianne G.05/15/2019 02:54
If you have such great chemistry, why did he humiliate you by having affairs with a porn star and a playboy bunny and then pay them off and lie about it? I don't know about other women, but I will pass on that kind of chemistry!!!
Hajo O.05/15/2019 02:29
Nothing to report?
Peter D.05/15/2019 01:12
she is waiting for payday ,