back

The "water palace" was built in the 18th century by the raja of Jaipur state

This palace is floating in the middle of a lake in India. Its name: the Jal Mahal.

06/14/2018 10:39 AM
  • 100.4k
  • 64

Discover

  1. The hidden environmental cost of outdoor heaters in cafés

  2. Tourism in Antarctica is raising concerns

  3. This activist unveils the hidden face of Chile’s avocado production

  4. 5 things to take away from the COP25

  5. Foie gras, a dish as popular as it is controversial

  6. The North Pole is warming up twice as fast as the rest of the planet

39 comments

  • Wayne G.
    09/05/2018 02:54

    these folks own 15% of the US dollar

  • Steve E.
    09/01/2018 07:06

    Wish I were here

  • Lee C.
    08/18/2018 20:20

    I wonder if they allow scuba diving for treasure expeditions into the submerged and obviously flooded lower floors?

  • Dagmar G.
    08/16/2018 20:44

    Not really floating, surely. Just looking as if. Pretty, although life in there must have been pretty damp, too.

  • Marilyn H.
    08/11/2018 12:58

    Floating?! :-)

  • Yania L.
    08/07/2018 01:30

    WOW!

  • Sheena H.
    08/05/2018 13:34

    It was in a Bond film. Great place. Lovely city too

  • Deborah W.
    08/03/2018 16:56

    Just UNBELIEVABLE.

  • Gin B.
    07/26/2018 09:20

    It's not actually floating! I saw it in the dry season so there was no water in the lake at all.

  • Nicole S.
    07/12/2018 01:31

    I was there last march ... love it !!

  • Katarina Ž.
    07/09/2018 17:21

    Da. Grobnica JEDNE LJUBAVI....

  • Trisha L.
    06/28/2018 01:23

    bruh guess where we’re going come December?? Your fav place. But let’s travel to like here this time

  • Ally S.
    06/26/2018 07:50

    I actually miss India 😭

  • Chris R.
    06/25/2018 16:33

    So its not floating

  • Carmen R.
    06/24/2018 05:04

    <3 Jal Mahal~

  • Isabelle M.
    06/24/2018 04:37

    nous voyons ceci lors de notre voyage en inde... 🙂

  • Willi B.
    06/23/2018 00:38

    Great idea for strolling on top of Palace and garden....

  • Papia R.
    06/21/2018 16:29

    জল মহল, গিয়েছিলাম

  • Bobbie T.
    06/20/2018 18:08

    m talking abt this jal mahal. I was here kya.

  • Tahani F.
    06/20/2018 15:15

    اسمها تاج محل وليس جال