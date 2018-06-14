back
The "water palace" was built in the 18th century by the raja of Jaipur state
This palace is floating in the middle of a lake in India. Its name: the Jal Mahal.
06/14/2018 10:39 AM
39 comments
Wayne G.09/05/2018 02:54
these folks own 15% of the US dollar
Steve E.09/01/2018 07:06
Wish I were here
Lee C.08/18/2018 20:20
I wonder if they allow scuba diving for treasure expeditions into the submerged and obviously flooded lower floors?
Dagmar G.08/16/2018 20:44
Not really floating, surely. Just looking as if. Pretty, although life in there must have been pretty damp, too.
Marilyn H.08/11/2018 12:58
Floating?! :-)
Yania L.08/07/2018 01:30
WOW!
Sheena H.08/05/2018 13:34
It was in a Bond film. Great place. Lovely city too
Deborah W.08/03/2018 16:56
Just UNBELIEVABLE.
Gin B.07/26/2018 09:20
It's not actually floating! I saw it in the dry season so there was no water in the lake at all.
Nicole S.07/12/2018 01:31
I was there last march ... love it !!
Katarina Ž.07/09/2018 17:21
Da. Grobnica JEDNE LJUBAVI....
Trisha L.06/28/2018 01:23
bruh guess where we’re going come December?? Your fav place. But let’s travel to like here this time
Ally S.06/26/2018 07:50
I actually miss India 😭
Chris R.06/25/2018 16:33
So its not floating
Carmen R.06/24/2018 05:04
<3 Jal Mahal~
Isabelle M.06/24/2018 04:37
nous voyons ceci lors de notre voyage en inde... 🙂
Willi B.06/23/2018 00:38
Great idea for strolling on top of Palace and garden....
Papia R.06/21/2018 16:29
জল মহল, গিয়েছিলাম
Bobbie T.06/20/2018 18:08
m talking abt this jal mahal. I was here kya.
Tahani F.06/20/2018 15:15
اسمها تاج محل وليس جال