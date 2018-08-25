back

The white beaches of Rosignano Solvay

Turquoise water, white sand... and a chemical plant. The beach of Rosignano Solvay is not as paradisiacal as it looks.

08/25/2018 8:31 AM
  • 15.9k
  • 6

Discover

  1. The hidden environmental cost of outdoor heaters in cafés

  2. Tourism in Antarctica is raising concerns

  3. This activist unveils the hidden face of Chile’s avocado production

  4. 5 things to take away from the COP25

  5. Foie gras, a dish as popular as it is controversial

  6. The North Pole is warming up twice as fast as the rest of the planet

5 comments

  • Camille K.
    08/26/2018 03:36

    how sad!

  • Andrew W.
    08/25/2018 15:58

    Close that shit down enough screwing up our oceans!!

  • Il F.
    08/25/2018 12:40

    Italian ministries of the environment's committiees have always said all this is fine and according to law. Thank Lord our corruption and political class is ridicolous.

  • Nikki G.
    08/25/2018 12:02

    so meannn

  • Sami M.
    08/25/2018 10:15

    Ewew