The white beaches of Rosignano Solvay
Turquoise water, white sand... and a chemical plant. The beach of Rosignano Solvay is not as paradisiacal as it looks.
08/25/2018 8:31 AM
5 comments
Camille K.08/26/2018 03:36
how sad!
Andrew W.08/25/2018 15:58
Close that shit down enough screwing up our oceans!!
Il F.08/25/2018 12:40
Italian ministries of the environment's committiees have always said all this is fine and according to law. Thank Lord our corruption and political class is ridicolous.
Nikki G.08/25/2018 12:02
so meannn
Sami M.08/25/2018 10:15
Ewew