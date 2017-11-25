back

The world's biggest landfill becomes a praire

Started as a landfill now it's a huge prairie 😎🌱

11/25/2017 7:38 PM
  • 215.1k
  • 62

Earth

34 comments

  • Agnes W.
    11/29/2017 23:00

    lite hopp

  • Don R.
    11/28/2017 22:17

    It looks like Chicago?

  • Collins R.
    11/28/2017 09:24

    Where are they dumping now and what happened to the original trash piles?

  • Crystal B.
    11/28/2017 00:13

    A metal detectors nightmare and dream all in one place!

  • Cynthia E.
    11/27/2017 23:33

    Love

  • Rob J.
    11/27/2017 23:18

    Just open it as another dump

  • Anita T.
    11/27/2017 18:42

    Well done keep it up

  • Charlie H.
    11/27/2017 18:40

    its possible

  • Shiv N.
    11/27/2017 18:32

    I want Delhi pahar ganj convert like this

  • Praveen D.
    11/27/2017 15:54

    Read about Jadav Payeng from INDIA. Planted a 550 hectare forest all by himself. Planted every single tree. Just google THE FOREST MAN OF INDIA

  • Sikanderdeep A.
    11/27/2017 14:35

    Pankaj Barthwal ghazipur needs this...pls note

  • Arpit K.
    11/27/2017 09:12

    for gs3 mains

  • Rajesh R.
    11/27/2017 08:31

    Amazing

  • Venkatesh U.
    11/27/2017 03:55

    Well done

  • Natalia S.
    11/27/2017 03:47

    why can’t we do this in India??

  • Ganesh R.
    11/27/2017 03:24

    Nice

  • Jaskamal S.
    11/27/2017 03:16

    Mohit Batish

  • Kimah P.
    11/27/2017 01:31

    This is good for NYC

  • Aakash G.
    11/27/2017 01:17

    We should do like this in India also. That will be the original swachha bharat abhijan .

  • Naresh K.
    11/27/2017 00:38

    Where is it?

