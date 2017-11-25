back
The world's biggest landfill becomes a praire
Started as a landfill now it's a huge prairie 😎🌱
11/25/2017 7:38 PM
- 215.1k
- 4.6k
- 62
- 3:00
Discovering the Tra Su Forest
- 1:57
Somewhere in California lives the world's oldest tree
- 3:02
General Sherman: the largest living organism in the world
- 3:24
3 of the most beautiful beaches in the world
- 1:32
Indonesia: this is the largest highly acidic lake in the world
- 3:59
New Mexico's striking Carlsbad Cavern
34 comments
Agnes W.11/29/2017 23:00
lite hopp
Don R.11/28/2017 22:17
It looks like Chicago?
Collins R.11/28/2017 09:24
Where are they dumping now and what happened to the original trash piles?
Crystal B.11/28/2017 00:13
A metal detectors nightmare and dream all in one place!
Cynthia E.11/27/2017 23:33
Love
Rob J.11/27/2017 23:18
Just open it as another dump
Anita T.11/27/2017 18:42
Well done keep it up
Charlie H.11/27/2017 18:40
its possible
Shiv N.11/27/2017 18:32
I want Delhi pahar ganj convert like this
Praveen D.11/27/2017 15:54
Read about Jadav Payeng from INDIA. Planted a 550 hectare forest all by himself. Planted every single tree. Just google THE FOREST MAN OF INDIA
Sikanderdeep A.11/27/2017 14:35
Pankaj Barthwal ghazipur needs this...pls note
Arpit K.11/27/2017 09:12
for gs3 mains
Rajesh R.11/27/2017 08:31
Amazing
Venkatesh U.11/27/2017 03:55
Well done
Natalia S.11/27/2017 03:47
why can’t we do this in India??
Ganesh R.11/27/2017 03:24
Nice
Jaskamal S.11/27/2017 03:16
Mohit Batish
Kimah P.11/27/2017 01:31
This is good for NYC
Aakash G.11/27/2017 01:17
We should do like this in India also. That will be the original swachha bharat abhijan .
Naresh K.11/27/2017 00:38
Where is it?